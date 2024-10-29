The Harris-Walz campaign unveiled a new map for Fortnite yesterday, with the video game access media cheering on the move as gamers wonder why they would even bother advertising their campaign toward 10-year-olds in what appears to be a move of desperation, according to former World of Warcraft lead developer Mark Kern, aka Grummz.

Fortnite is a shooter-style game aimed at kids, usually making collaborations for skins of characters from popular youth programs like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Legos, but as the election approaches, Democrats are desperate to spend their campaign money on the modern demographic, hoping it will work where Hollywood has failed to capture an audience.

The Harris campaign launched their Fortinte Map called “Freedom Town, USA” which lectures kids on political issues. Even PC Gamer mocked the concept, saying, “Unfortunately, it turns out that Harris won't be using the map to challenge Donald Trump to a 1v1 duel, nor is she showing off her rich collection of Rick and Morty skins. She's… talking about politics. You can learn about tax breaks and affordable housing. You know, the stuff you come to Fortnite for.”

This comes off the heels of Tim Walz trying to say, “how do you do, fellow youths?” as he streamed a game of another popular kids’ game, Crazy Taxi, on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Twitch channel.

Kamala Harris announced the map on her YouTube channel with a 30-second trailer that had the message, “Squad up. Go vote.”

One wonders why the Harris-Walz campaign is doing so much work trying to get kids to pay attention to them rather than actively campaigning in swing states down the final stretch, as Harris bizarrely took a day off last week while Donald Trump went on the popular Joe Rogan Experience and made waves with a Madison Square Garden extravaganza.

Former World of Warcraft lead developer, Mark Kern, made a comment about the map on X, saying, “Nothing says desperate more than trying to get your candidate voted with a Fornite map. Most of the players can't even vote yet.”

Fandom Pulse spoke with young gamers who agreed with the situation. “Why would they make a map for 10-year-old kids?” one teenage gamer said.

Meanwhile, the access media has been making glowing posts about how Kamala Harris is “courting the gamer vote,” underscoring that the mainstream media doesn’t know the gamer demographic.

What do you think of Kamala Harris putting out a Fortnite map for her campaign a week before the election? Leave a comment and let us know.