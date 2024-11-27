A former World of Warcraft Senior Game Designer admitted to trying to push a pronoun selector in the game’s character creator before leaving the company.

Blue Sky user Hamlette, who is a former Blizzard employee that used the name J Gill, revealed he attempted to push the pronoun selector in response to a post from Filppfly owner and Creative Director Aaron San Filippo.

Filippo revealed he wants to include pronouns in every game he makes in response to Avowed Art Director Matt Hansen revealing he included pronouns in the game in order to make Elon Musk mad.

Filippo wrote, “Love this. I propose we all just start adding pronoun options to all our games just to annoy these guys. Game has a character selector? Pronoun options. Flight simulator? Pronoun options. Abstract puzzle game? Pronoun options.”

Hansen replied, “I will petition for this on every game I make.”

Hamlette then added, “Pronoun selector independent of body type was something I tried to push for before leaving WoW. At any rate, I think it should essentially be table stakes for new character creation systems being made now.”

Of note, Hamlette appears to be wildly unstable. On November 23rd, he posted to BlueSky, “There has been a lot to be angry about lately. The most important thing, this weekend, is finding someone to take it out on.”

On November 21st, he also reposted another user who wrote, “i will never enforce or respect a bathroom ban because i simply do not care about legality over morality. you can put w/e you want in your evil little law book and i'm still going to tell you to fuck off, accompany ALL my women friends to the bathroom and if you try to stop us i'll kick your ass.”

He commented on the post, “Anyone who ever posted ‘I'm an ally’ has to do this btw.”

It is abundantly clear that Hamlette will attempt to force his gender ideology into everything in order to try to normalize it and get it accepted.

Given he’s trying to normalize it, it’s clear that it is not normal. In fact, Pope Francis described this gender ideology as the “worst danger of our time.”

Pope Francis said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

