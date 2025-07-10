Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan J Pearce's avatar
Nathan J Pearce
Jul 10

I think it's awesome that one of the most American-themed superheroes, whose motto is "Truth, Justice, and the American Way", is an adopted immigrant who assimilated and grew up treasuring those most American of values. People like that, who protect the little guy, show kindness, and don't tolerate cruelty, help to make America great.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Jul 10Edited

Refugee, not immigrant.

Even that is a stretch.

Foundling rescued from a lifeboat.

The Gunns need 24/7 PR support and a roll of duct tape for their mouths.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture