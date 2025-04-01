Wil Wheaton is known as one of the most obnoxious virtue-signaling leftists on the internet, and now the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor posted an Instagram story telling trans people he “will never forgive the people who voted for what you’re going through right now,” in an apparent shot at Donald Trump supporters.

People only remember Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation, a character so annoying that the phrase “Shut up, Wesley” has become a meme across the internet. The character’s obnoxiousness is only surpassed by the former child actor in real life.

Wil Wheaton has faced a tumultuous time on social media. His political rants, his moralizing, his grandstanding, and his trying to be the face of “geek culture” have made thousands of fans roll their collective eyes at him.

In recent years, as even that stardom was fading, Wil Wheaton has decided to become a left wing political activist. He was driven off Twitter far before Elon Musk took over the platform and turned it into X, but recently, he’s caused a few stirs.

First, he attacked Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David over a promotional stunt the Seinfeld creator made for the final season of his show, incidentally a show that was a shot at Donald Trump.

Then, Wheaton attacked Shazam! star Zachary Levi for his support of the president.

At the end of last year, Wheaton posted virtue signaling that Star Trek is somehow meant to be some LGBTQ+ (the plus for pedophile?) signal.

Naturally, he posted this rant about the election after Donald Trump won:

I am anguished, I am heartbroken, I am afraid of what's coming for people I love. I am shocked that my country just gave 247 years of Democracy away over one night. We live in a different country now, than we did when we woke up, yesterday. Exactly how violent and cruel and hateful this new country is has yet to be revealed, but it's going to be pretty terrible.

I fought hard to prevent this. We all did. But I guess there was a fundamental hurdle we just could not overcome, and we have to be real about that hurdle: this country is full of people who are just drowning in hate and fear who want nothing more than to hurt as many people as they can.

I knew they were always here, but I always believed that there were more good, kind, compassionate people who chose light over darkness. I always believed that we were the good guys, the place people come to when they are fleeing what we became this morning.

it's just ... it's a lot.

It's going to take me a long time to process this, and find a way to not feel despair every moment of every day until he is dead and (maybe) America comes back from this open embrace of Fascist authoritarianism.

I mentioned to some folks earlier that I believe it's important that we allow ourselves to feel all the feelings, to honor them without judgement. For a lot of us -- millions upon millions -- this is the greatest betrayal by our fellow Americans we have ever experienced, and that's going to be a LOT. At the same time, we can't really _do_ anything about that, other than support and love and show up for the people we love.

To that end, I'm going to retreat from public life for a bit, and be with my family.

Stay safe, everyone.

For Trans Day of Visibility, another made-up holiday to promote disordered lifestyles of men pretending to be women, Wheaton took to his Instagram to post this story:

“It’s trans day of visibility, so I just wanted to take a moment to tell all my trans siblings I see you. I love you. You’re perfect. I’m really sorry that this world is what it is, and I don’t know that it matters, but I will never forget, I will never forgive, the people who voted for what you’re going through right now. I will always be here for you.”

He followed it up with posts about voting and an image saying, “There is no future without trans people.”

It’s a bizarre virtue signal and likely not to accomplish anything other than tell people to “Shut up, Wesley” once again, but he continues to push the same tired agendas and show that his hate for anyone who thinks differently from him is apparently what he means by diversity and inclusivity.

What do you think of Wil Wheaton attacking Donald Trump supporters and virtue signaling about the transgender agenda? Leave a comment and let us know.

