Mary Robinette Kowal has been one of the gatekeepers in science fiction publishing from SFWA president to WorldCon chair, not because of any of her talent in writing, but because of her extreme feminism and political agendas. Now, she’s lost her mind—and her hair as Donald Trump has caused her to meltdown to extreme levels.

The world first heard of Mary Robinette Kowal as she was brought into Brandon Sanderson’s Writing Excuses podcast as a co-host. The men there wanted to virtue signal by bringing in a female with feminist leanings as a “new perspective” for their audiences. The show’s tone soon changed from fun to something different, but it propelled Mary Robinette Kowal to some prominence in the industry.

Most of Kowal’s work appeared to be romances billed as sci-fi, which she started winning the award circuit for her outspoken feminism with the John. W Campbell award for best new writer. Her clout in the industry increased, and soon her award nominations did as well.

Like many writers in the elites, there’s little information on how much she’s sold or what kind of readership she’s cultivated, but a string of award wins and nominations a mile long.

Eventually, she parlayed her awards into a Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) presidency, where she began the decline of the professional organization into the embattled social club it is today.

Mary Robinette Kowal was also brought in to run WorldCon in Washington, D.C., after scandals led prior chairs to step down. The convention was sponsored by the weapons manufacturer Raytheon, which the sci-fi fandom quickly chastised the convention, and she was forced to apologize for it.

She also had a history of attacking conservatives in science fiction, using her blog and clout to attack authors who organized the Sad Puppies slate of nominees in the Hugo Awards. “Historically, every time there’s an advance in the rights of a disenfranchised group, whether that’s women’s lib or desegregation, there’s a corresponding pushback by the dominant group because it feels like it is losing power,” she wrote at the time on her blog while attacking Baen Books writer Larry Correia and his friends in the industry.

Now, it seems like she’s pushing back as the dominant group that feels like it’s losing its power.

On Instagram, Mary Robinette Kowal posted a horrifically ugly haircut with the caption, “I got a haircut and told the hairdresser that I was upset about the election news and that he had permission to do whatever he wanted. ‘Like a breakup haircut.’ And now I look like a French revolutionary. I feel very comfortable with this.”

Ironically, by saying such, she went mask off with her agenda. The French revolutionaries were extremely violent activists who killed and exiled thousands of Christians in their attempts to destroy the church with their Christaphobic bigotry.

This is exactly the ideology Mary Robinette Kowal has exemplified with her extremist political activism through science fiction publishing and SFWA. Her characterizing herself as a French revolutionary shows that mainstream sci-fi publishing is indeed full of hate and bigotry.

