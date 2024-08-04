Since the Chris Tyson grooming scandal broke, MrBeast employees have been coming forward, threatening to expose Jimmy Donaldson from the popular YouTube channel.

Chris Tyson, the former co-host, left his wife in 2022 to become transgender, at which time he hinted on Instagram about dressing his young son in women's clothing. The media cheered this on and hailed Chris as “Ava Kris Tyson” saying he was the happiest he’s ever been. The media love fest of the transgender superstar continued until he was accused of an improper relationship with a teenage boy, known online as Lava and aged 13-15, surfaced.

Later a shocking video by X user Nathan W emerged, accusing Chris Tyson, a co-host of the popular MrBeast YouTube channel, of engaging in predatory behavior towards minors. Following this revelation, there were claims that MrBeast knew about Chris Tyson’s predatory behavior the entire time.

It was not only what MrBeast knew or did not know that became the subject of investigation. We reported earlier that X user Dawson, also a former employee of MrBeast, released a shocking video wherein he claims that MrBeast is “done” if the truth of the Chris Tyson (aka Ava Kris Tyson) controversy is exposed in its entirety. Dawson has since posted a video on YouTube with over nine million views exposing alleged shady practices by MrBeast, of which the three main allegations are:

1. Many MrBeast videos are fake, contests are unfairly rigged and contestants are often undisclosed friends and family of MrBeast employees, or employees themselves.

2. MrBeast has run multiple illegal lotteries targeting children. (I estimate they profited over $10,000,000 from these lotteries)

3. MrBeast knowingly sold merch with fake autographs while claiming on his website that “The autographed piece is genuine”. (fraud imo)

After the release of this latest video, Dawson received a cease and desist letter from MrBeast’s lawyers, which we reported on here. Dawson, however, refused to retract the video or his claims and has since received a second cease and desist letter from MrBeast’s lawyers which reads: “This firm, [name redacted] has recently been retained by MrBeast YouTube, LCC (“Mr. Beast” or “The Company”) and its founder Jimmy Donaldson regarding the unsettling news that you have embarked on a campaign to disparage Mr. Beast as a company and defame Jimmy Donaldson as an individual. Not only are your statements about Mr. Beast and Jimmy Donaldson untrue, the also violate the clear, binding enforceable terms of your Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement with Mr. Beast, dated 25 March, 2024 (the “NDA Agreement”), which you have shown in videos posted on the internet.”

However, the cease-and-desist letter is not the end of the threats. Dawson has also received an anonymous private message claiming that MrBeast wants to hire private investigators to stalk Dawson and his family and look through their social media accounts to find anything. The messenger also claimed that MrBeast already has a Google document of possible ways to discredit Dawson, but if Dawson takes down his videos and claims about MrBeast, then MrBeast will leave him alone.

Dawson, however, insists that he will not be silenced, and in an interview with YouTuber “compatible,” said that: “the claims of selling fake signatures, rigging contest videos and illegal lotteries, I think those claims are legitimate, and I stand 100% by them.” Dawson also pointed out that MrBeast took down the five-hour live stream video on the MrBeast Facebook page after he released his explosive videos. Dawson posted his proof of the allegations against MrBeast to Google Documents which can be accessed here.

Let us know in the comments what you think about these attempts to silence the MrBeast whistle-blower Dawson.