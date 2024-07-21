Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Jul 21, 2024

Shooter will be hated even more by the insiders.

He speaks the truth, and truth is the Current Year's enemy.

American Mainstream Comics delenda est.

The Stricken Land
Jul 21, 2024

This is what happens when people whose base motivation is envy take over, whether it is an institution, company or fan base. The result is always the same. They eat it from the inside out. Whatever has gone before is demonised as representative of some form of ‘ism’.

These people cannot create, only destroy. They are happy to rule over a kingdom of ashes.

