Man of the Atom
Mar 14, 2025

Rick says he wants to write to an intimate audience.

He's taking steps to make it very, very intimate.

Enjoy the quiet of your intimacy, Rick.

Grames Barnaby
Mar 17, 2025

There's a profoundly sad tragedy that many a US Comic book pro is suddenly now going back to creator owned works after turning their back on that very same movement back in 80's to the 90's. Part of what killed the creator owned movement in the early aughts was due to the Marvel Movie/DC boom attracting artists and writers in the vain notion that one idea they might have in a run would get them royalties in a Marvel/DC film.

And yet who are the ones thriving once again when it turns out the "Big Two" once again are screwing the creators (again)? The ones that don't pick fights with their audiences and roll their own and make their own comics once again.

