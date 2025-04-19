Former Marvel Comics writer Kelly Sue Deconnick appears to be openly calling for insurrection against President Donald Trump in a new interview, saying, “Governments don’t change because you ask nicely.”

Kelly Sue DeConnick was propped up by the industry for her work on Ms. Marvel, who they eventually renamed Captain Marvel as a feminist replacement character and template that was eventually used to kick off the M-She-U phase of the film versions of their superhero characters.

She became infamous after bragging about her political activism within the books in an interview, saying to SyFy Wire back in October 2017 where she stated, “And if you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book.”

Later in the interview she added, “I’m going to make the book that I’m going to make and if you don’t want to read them; don’t read them.”

Another famous incident came a couple f years earlier when Gail Simone posted an image with her making kissy faces saying, “Sorry we are ruining comics everyone!  Love you, @kellysue!”

It appears that political activists within the comic industry at Marvel Comics are flippant about intentionally knocking down their own sales over their extremist political causes.

In a recent interview with Word Baloon, Kelly Sue DeConnick talks about her new book, FML, which the industry is proudly proclaiming as a triumph of “punk rock” even though it doesn’t appear to be garnering much discussion among comic fans or moving sales needles in shops.

In the interview, DeConnick started to open up about Black Lives Matter and Occupy Portland and how it impacted her. She stated she is sympathetic with those movements before making an ominous statement implying that violent riots like those are justified, “Government’s don’t change because you ask nicely.”

The rhetoric of the extreme left is dangerous and threatens to harm a lot of different people, and though they espouse this kind of hateful violence, at the same time, they act like they aren’t responsible for it.

She said the danger was “overblown” from the movement, but also claimed she is afraid for her children being distant from her because of the upheaval they caused.

She then said, “Being in lockdown during the pandemic and feeling like the fires were closing in and the evacuation zone was within a mile of our house and we’re a three generation family with three dogs, one of which ways a hundred and thirty pounds, where are we going to go? That was terrifying.”

She also said she doesn’t like her son being away from home, stating, “Now I’m like you need to be where I can get to you in the car, just in case the sh** goes down.”

Clearly her own politics and movement’s rhetoric has caused danger that threaten people and their families, and Deconnick, who actively hurt the comic industry by intentionally turning off more than half the country, is trying to push for more such incidents to happen, not admitting that she’s a major part of the problem.

What do you think of Kelly Sue DeConnick’s call for insurrection? Leave a comment and let us know.

