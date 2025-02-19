Tony Isabella is a former Marvel and DC Comics writer who desperately seeks attention for his woke activism, recently declaring he’s transgender. Now, he’s been caught wishing death upon Donald Trump, Vladamir Putin, and Elon Musk on Facebook.

The comic industry in the 1970s was a tough one, and Tony Isabella came up behind the likes of Stan Lee and Roy Thomas to get a career going where Marvel and DC Comics exploited his works to little profit, much like many of the creators of the time.

Of note in his 1970s work was a Ghost Rider arc where he intended to ensure the character was Christian, but Marvel's editorial squashed the idea and removed the Christ-like figure from the book.

He stated in an interview in 2007, “Getting prior approval from editor Roy Thomas, as I would from later editors Len Wein and Marv Wolfman, I introduced "The Friend" into the series. He looked sort of like a hippie Jesus Christ and that's exactly who He was, though I never actually called Him that.... It allowed me to address a disparity that had long bothered me about the Marvel Universe. Though we had no end of Hell(s) and Satan surrogates in our comics, we had nothing of Heaven.... [After two years] I'd written a story wherein, couched in mildly subtle terms, Blaze accepted Jesus as his savior and freed himself from Satan's power forever. Had I remained on Ghost Rider, which was my intent at the time, the title's religious elements would have faded into the background. Blaze would be a Christian, but he'd express this in the way he led his life. ... Unfortunately, an assistant editor took offense at my story. The issue was ready to go to the printer when he pulled it back and ripped it to pieces. He had some of the art redrawn and a lot of the copy rewritten to change the ending of a story two years in the making. "The Friend" was revealed to be, not Jesus, but a demon in disguise. To this day, I consider what he did to my story one of the three most arrogant and wrongheaded actions I've ever seen from an editor.”

Sadly, in his older years, Isabella turned away from Christ, attacking anti-woke movements on behalf of his new leftist extremist religion. In 2018, he started attacking the anti-woke movement known as ComicsGate, saying on Twitter, “To the #Comicsgater who said it was bad business for me to alienate my base, you should know my base has NEVER been racist, bigoted, misogynist, white supremacist, GOP-loving zombies. You must be confusing me with some other writer. And, also, I blocked you. Bye, Felicia.”

He got stranger in 2023 when he decided to attack creator Eric July, advocating violence at San Diego Comic-Con, saying, “Come on, CGC and Comic-Con! You can do better than empowering an unsavory (to put it mildly) person like this. Jack Kirby would have punched him out.”

Showing how intense his mental illness started to become when Eric July offered to work things out, he said, “Not in the least. Your denial of the existence and validity of trans kids alone is enough to tell me I don’t need to communicate with you further.”

Not to outdo himself, in February 2025, Tony Isabella proclaimed he’s transgender in a bizarre post on X, This is real. I'll have more to say soon. In the meantime, I ask you respect my privacy and especially that of my wife and our children. Thank you.”

He followed up with a Facebook message a few days later, saying, “I’m not doing this to hurt anybody. I’m doing it to heal me and allow me to be myself.” The implication is he very much is hurting people by the process, likely his wife and kids, since they have to deal with his proclaiming his mental illness to the world.

Now, on Facebook, he’s posted and then replied to a fake news parody post proclaiming, “Putin Dead at 72 from All The Orgasms Trump And Pete Hegseth Gave Him Yesterday,” as the left continues to show they cannot be funny and are only vulgar in the way they view the entire world.

Tony Isabella apparently identified with this vulgarity, commenting, “They may be the two people I want to see die horribly. This week would be good.”

When someone else said, “We could toss Musk in there too,” Tony Isabella replied, “I raise no objection to that.”

The hatred and bigotry presented by the extreme leftists in the mainstream comic book industry know no bounds. Wishing death upon their political opponents because they have zero answers for solutions for policies is standard amongst this crowd, and it should be disavowed wholeheartedly. It’s ironic he called non-controversial creators like Eric July “unsavory” when he has obscene violent fantasies himself.

What do you think about former Marvel and DC Comics writer Tony Isabella wishing death upon Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Elon Musk? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support Fandom Pulse with a great graphic novel that classic Star Wars fans will love. Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic! Ending soon! Don’t miss it!

NEXT: Eric July Announces Angel Studios Collaboration With Rippasend Producing Gabriel And The Guardians Manga