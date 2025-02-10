Tony Isabella had a career in Marvel and DC Comics in the 1970s, creating Tigra and Black Lightning, with a run on Ghost Rider. Now, he’s gone a step further and decided to push mental illness for attention by declaring he’s transgender at the age of seventy-three.

The comic industry in the 1970s was a tough one, and Tony Isabella came up behind the likes of Stan Lee and Roy Thomas to get a career going where Marvel and DC Comics exploited his works to little profit, much like many of the creators of the time.

Of note in his 1970s work was a Ghost Rider arc where he intended on ensuring the character was Christian, but Marvel editorial squashed the idea and removed the Christ-like figure from the book.

He stated in an interview in 2007, “Getting prior approval from editor Roy Thomas, as I would from later editors Len Wein and Marv Wolfman, I introduced "The Friend" into the series. He looked sort of like a hippie Jesus Christ and that's exactly who He was, though I never actually called Him that.... It allowed me to address a disparity that had long bothered me about the Marvel Universe. Though we had no end of Hell(s) and Satan surrogates in our comics, we had nothing of Heaven.... [After two years] I'd written a story wherein, couched in mildly subtle terms, Blaze accepted Jesus as his savior and freed himself from Satan's power forever. Had I remained on Ghost Rider, which was my intent at the time, the title's religious elements would have faded into the background. Blaze would be a Christian, but he'd express this in the way he led his life. ... Unfortunately, an assistant editor took offense at my story. The issue was ready to go to the printer when he pulled it back and ripped it to pieces. He had some of the art redrawn and a lot of the copy rewritten to change the ending of a story two years in the making. "The Friend" was revealed to be, not Jesus, but a demon in disguise. To this day, I consider what he did to my story one of the three most arrogant and wrongheaded actions I've ever seen from an editor.”

Sadly, in his older years, Isabella turned away from Christ, attacking anti-woke movements on behalf of his new leftist extremist religion. In 2018, he started attacking the anti-woke movement known as ComicsGate, saying on Twitter, “To the #Comicsgater who said it was bad business for me to alienate my base, you should know my base has NEVER been racist, bigoted, misogynist, white supremacist, GOP-loving zombies. You must be confusing me with some other writer. And, also, I blocked you. Bye, Felicia.”

He got stranger in 2023 when he decided to attack creator Eric July, advocating violence at San Diego Comic-Con, saying, “Come on, CGC and Comic-Con! You can do better than empowering an unsavory (to put it mildly) person like this. Jack Kirby would have punched him out.”

Showing how intense his mental illness started to become when Eric July offered to work things out, he said, “Not in the least. Your denial of the existence and validity of trans kids alone is enough to tell me I don’t need to communicate with you further.”

Now, on X, Tony Isabella seems to have lost his mind after the recent election of Donald Trump as president. Unable to procure enough attention simply by attacking right-wing creators, he seems to want to go for more virtue points, declaring himself transgender. He posted, “This is real. I'll have more to say soon. In the meantime, I ask you respect my privacy and especially that of my wife and our children. Thank you.”

It's very sad that he would do this to a wife and children in his later years to try to gain social acceptance among leftists. Moreover, it’s ridiculous to make a public declaration like this and demand privacy—very similar to how Neil Gaiman demanded privacy upon his very public sexual allegations.

The writer has now taken to calling himself “Jenny” online, and Wikipedia has even updated his page to call him Jenny instead of his real name, Tony.

He followed up with another post to try to push his transgender appearance, despite demanding privacy, with a picture of himself currently saying, “THINGS THAT MAKE ME HAPPY: Green Opal Salon. My first appointment with the very cool Kylie went very well. My hair isn’t quite there for all I would like to do with it, but it’s a start. If I don’t stare in the mirror too long, I think I look cute. 2-7-25.”

It's clear that Tony Isabella has lost his mind in his later years. If it’s because of the way Marvel Comics treats their creators or if it’s just been difficult times to struggle for relevancy and attention online, it’s not clear, but Isabella used to write based Christian ideals in Ghost Rider, and he’s in desperate need of prayers.

