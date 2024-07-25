A former employee of MrBeast named Dawson came forward and released a shocking video, wherein he claims that MrBeast is “done” if the truth of the Chris Tyson (aka Ava Kris Tyson) controversy is exposed in its entirety, implying there’s far more to the story than we’ve seen so far regarding the transgender activist’s attempts to get close with underage boys.

In the video, the former employee says, “I'm outside Mr beast’s studio right now here's a cornfield I'll explain that tomorrow. I've just been driving by looking uh to to see you know is there an FBI raid going on, what's happening. My name is Dawson I worked at Mr Beast from February to May of this year 2024. Kris is the the tip of the iceberg, and when Jake the Viking says Mr Beast knew, yeah, Mr Beast knew. I Heard many times that Ava Kris Tyson is a major liability, but they can't get rid of her because she's already threatened legal action and she knows too much. And when all this information comes out about everything that she knew, everything other people know, I promise you on everything Mr Beast is done.”

Fandom Pulse reported earlier about the controversy surrounding Chris Tyson from Mrbeast, who abandoned his wife and young child to become a transgender activist and became embroiled in scandal as a video came out exposing his relationship with a 13-15-year-old young boy with inappropriate texts and DMs from the content creator.

Another video has since emerged on X (from a now-suspended account) claiming to show extremely creepy Snapchat messages from 2019 between Chris Tyson and a separate 14-year-old boy. In the video claiming to be a Snapchat between Chris Tyson and the boy we see the following discourse:

Another video has since emerged on X claiming to show extremely creepy Snapchat messages from 2019 between Chris Tyson and a separate 14-year-old boy. In the video claiming to be a Snapchat between Chris Tyson and the boy, we see the following discourse:

Chris Tyson, commenting on how his new video is going: “I barely got screentime I wish I could see you more [sad face emoji]”

Unknown 14 yr old: “[laughing emoji] I wish I was in a video”

Chris Tyson: “Me too it’s too soon though I could introduce you to everyone when you get a little older”

Unknown 14 yr old: “Yeah that would be awesome [heart emoji]”

Chris Tyson: “Your birthday is coming up isn’t it?”

Unknown 14 yr old: “Yeah” “December 2” “[heart emoji]”

Chris Tyson: “You’re turning?”

Unknown 14 yr old: “14” “I don’t know where the party will be at” “My mom is still deciding”

Chris Tyson: “What do you want” “I could give you anything”

Unknown 14 yr old: “We could play Fortnite” “I beat you last time [laughing emoji]”

Chris Tyson: “You don’t want anything expensive for your birthday?” “I could spoil you”

Unknown 14 yr old: “Umm” “Idk”

Chris Tyson: “It’s fine” “Look at my snap [laughing emoji]”

Unknown 14 yr old: “Ok”

Chris Tyson: “We been here for a while now” “I’m tired texting you is the only thing keeping me awake right now [laughing emoji]”

Unknown 14 yr old: “When you leave we could play fort” “Or Minecraft” “[heart emoji]”

Chris Tyson: “I love you” “[surprise face emoji]” “I meant I love playing Minecraft with you”

Unknown 14 yr old: “Yeah me too [laughing emoji]”

Dawson also posted an AMA to Reddit under the user name MrBeastCreative, claiming that there are deeply unethical practices at MrBeast regarding the famed contests where it looks like MrBeast is a great guy giving away millions to random people.

“I worked for MrBeast from March to June 2024, I think the company is very morally corrupt AMA,” Dawson said.

When answering a question he wrote:

1. I worked in the “Ideation Department” as an “Ideation Specialist”, basically just searching viewstats for “outliers” (YouTube video titles that performed very well) and “MrBeastifying” them.

2. Many ways but there is a big emphasis on understanding child psychology and how to manipulate it for profit, I think the content has horrible effects on kids developing brains so I was vocally against a lot of stuff like using literal gambling psychology tricks on kids. I could go way more in depth but it’s essentially over stimulating “brain rot”.

Some simple psychological concepts like reinforcement, positive: “subscribe for a cookie” or negative: “if you don’t subscribe I will delete your Fortnite account”

These are real examples designed to hijack common reinforcement methods used by parents but it gets more sinister. These reinforcement methods are combined with gambling psychology.

The formula is essentially:

1. MrBeast conditions the viewer to see him as a trusted authority in a child’s life (the videos are real)

2. These young impressionable viewers are explicitly shown and told that “random subscribers” like themselves are constantly winning big prizes for supporting MrBeast.

3. These young viewers are then called into action, promised a chance to win in return: “buy my chocolate and you could win a car”.

There was a time not long ago where it was considered unethical to advertise to children because they might not understand that a persuasion attempt is being made. I think MrBeast goes way too aggressive with the advertising to kids.

One Reddit user replied, “So essentially it’s the Powerball for children,” to which Dawson replied, “Yeah, but it’s rigged, so it’s literally impossible to win unless you have knowledge outside of what MrBeast says.”

Another Reddit user asked, “When MrBeast advertises a contest where the general public can sign up to be in the video and participate in it, how legit is that process? Is it a scam?”

Dawson answered, “If you live outside of North Carolina and Virginia and you’re not famous or a twin it’s a scam. Friends and family of MrBeast employees get first dibs.”

It appears whistleblowing on the MrBeast operation and Chris Tyson’s wrongdoings is just beginning.

Let us know in the comments what you think about these revelations about Chris Tyson and whether you think that MrBeast knew about it. Restack this post!

by Jack Dunn