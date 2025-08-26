It is with heavy hearts that we recognize the life of Mort Todd, a legend in the comic book industry with most of his work done behind the scenes and out of the spotlight, most recently working with the Steve Ditko Estate to bring Mr. A to life in full color for the first time in the comic book character’s history.

Mort Todd (born Michael Jon Delle Femine, November 9, 1961, was a highly influential figure in the comic book industry, known for his wide-ranging impact as a writer, editor, publisher, and entrepreneur. Todd’s career spanned decades and major roles, with his most significant accomplishments centered on leading Cracked magazine and launching Marvel Music at Marvel Comics.

On his professional accomplishments, Mort Todd became the youngest Editor-in-Chief of Cracked magazine in 1985, revitalizing the long-running humor publication. He recruited legendary artists like Don Martin away from Mad Magazine and helped launch the early careers of alternative comics talents such as Daniel Clowes and Peter Bagge. His innovative editorial approach brought new life to the magazine and strengthened its position as a key competitor in the satirical comics landscape.

Later at Marvel Comics, Todd spearheaded Marvel Music, a groundbreaking imprint that brought together major music acts such as Kiss, The Rolling Stones, Rob Zombie, and Elvis Presley, with renowned comic creators including Neil Gaiman and Kyle Baker. Under Todd’s direction, Marvel Music produced unique comics that celebrated popular musicians and expanded the boundaries of comic book storytelling.

Beyond his mainstream success, Todd founded Comicfix, a media company focused on developing licensed properties for comics, animation, and advertising. He launched and published several notable independent projects, such as The Charlton Arrow through the Charlton Neo imprint, which revived interest in classic Charlton Comics creators and characters. Todd also produced original strips and properties like Speed Racer and Celebrity Biografix, further showcasing his versatility.

Mort Todd’s legacy is recognized for his pioneering role as an editor, creative visionary, and his supportive influence on both established and emerging talents in the comics industry.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, Mort Todd worked with Steve Ditko on a series of Mr. A comics that started a revitalization of the character, and though the series never completed, the Ditko Family worked with Mort Todd to bring these books to color in a recent crowdfund campaign that breathed life back into the legacy of one of the greatest comic creators of all time.

Mort Todd was known for a great sense of humor, wit, and energy that will be missed in the comic industry.