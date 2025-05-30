Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
May 30, 2025

At our restaurant, we have customers and anti-customers. A customer is a person who eats any old slop or even any substance of any kind on a plate. However, if you get an anti-customer, they make edible things part of their identity. When you serve them slop that gives them food poisoning, or you change your old menu of burgers and replace it with a menu of broken glass, they, they ... sort of go out of their way to, like, make people aware you serve broken glass. It's very frustrating.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
May 30, 2025

Did he just discover one of the age-old marketing truisms? 'A satisfied customer will tell a friend about your product; an unhappy customer will tell nine.'

Well, congratulations, David, on finding out how customer-focused companies work. Better late than never, I guess. But you still have some way to go before you accept the reality for what it is without seeing it as a personal affront.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture