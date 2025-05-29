Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
May 29, 2025

"Buy our game because gay".

Not a great plan.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 29, 2025

EA gave the Biowoke developers free reign and even forced Andrew Bush on them.

Does anyone think the Bioware devs really struggled against being given a totally blank check to "explore" their "gender journeys?"

This was a circle-jerk of nose-ring failure.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture