Creators' panic has become apparent as Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who season 2 draws near. After rumors that Russell T. Davies will be out after this season as showrunner, Steven Moffat is lashing out at fans saying, “go and be horrible to someone else.”

The angry reactions of creators on shows like Doctor Who are a tell that things are not going well for the current iteration of the show. There’s been little joy from the creators voiced since Ncuti Gatwa took the role of Doctor Who, with Gatwa, Davies, and others venting their frustrations with the show being poorly received by fans, along with low ratings.

It’s an odd sentiment to blame the fans when they knowingly went in making sweeping changes to the show, from changing it from intelligent science fiction to fantasy with no rules, emasculating the character of the Doctor where he cries in multiple episodes rather than solves problems, and of course, changing the Doctor into a black, gay man as Russell T. Davies seems to want to put his fetishes into a children’s show.

After posting some of the lowest ratings ever for Doctor Who, speculation has become rampant that the show will get canceled after this season, that Ncuti Gatwa will leave, and that Russell T. Davies will be out as showrunner.

When the Gatwa rumor aired, the BBC was quick to issue a response saying they’re waiting and seeing for season 2 to come out before making a decision, but it’s a far cry from the confidence that Bad Wolf was declaring during season 1 when they told Fandom Pulse that Gatwa was contracted through 2028.

Adding fuel to the fire was the clear indicator that Doctor Who wouldn’t have a Christmas special in 2025, something that has been done nearly every year since its return in the modern era. Being unable to get a special underway means they don’t have confidence in a return.

Davies recently gave a podcast interview on David Tennant’s show indicating there’s been conversations he would be out as showrunner, which has led fans to speculate what’s going on with the show even further.

One fan posted to X about the rumors saying, “In the nicest way possible, literally anyone but Steven Moffat.”

This caused Moffat himself to respond in anger, saying, “Moffat must go. And I'M NOT EVEN THERE. And I definitely won't be, so all go and be horrible to someone else - It's not my turn any more.”

It’s easy to see his frustration in how the show has been perceived in recent years, however, instead of looking at the intentional creative choices that have been made for the show to cause the controversies, he’s chosen to play victim with the fans.

Moffat also recently lashed out at a fan who was under the impression he used AI for his writng, saying, “You can believe what you like but it's true. Writing is my job, I just do it. What I've never done before is have a complex conversation with something that isn't human. I find it fascinating, and I think completely new.”

It seems he’s far more interested in correcting fans online and trying to bully them into agreeing with his work than segein what they want and trying to grow in his craft from doing so, a hallmark of modern writers and actors.

We’ve seen this situation many times before with people blaming “toxic fandom” instead of simply treating an intellectual property with respect. What do you think of Steven Moffat’s lash out at a fan? Leave a comment and let us know.

