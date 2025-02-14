Former DC Comics creator Jimmy Palmiotti mostly keeps his feed away from politics as he talks about comic books and generally is more friendly than most leftist creators in the space, but every once in a while, he pushes the button on regrettable posts as today he says “History will not be kind” to supporters of President Donald Trump over the change of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

Jimmy Palmiotti is best known for his work on Harley Quinn and All-Star Western at DC Comics during the New 52 era. As an independent creator, he’s been a fan-favorite and been a little less extreme about disassociating with people than most of the mainstream comic book industry. He’s notably been friendly with Eric July and appeared on the JDA Talks Comics! Channel for an interview for one of his projects.

However, Palmiotti sometimes vents his frustration online and attacks supporters of Donald Trump like much of the mainstream industry. This week, he took exception to President Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has been widely accepted and even changed on Google Maps to update to the current nomenclature.

He posted, “It will never be the Gulf of America. It will be a reveal when someone seriously calls it that. Once again, History will not be kind. Even those that voted for him are embarrassed by him daily. Disagree, but you know his one true goal is power. You've been conned.”

In a follow up comment, he elaborated, “those that love the man , it's my opinion. You don't have to lose your mind. Other people see things differently. It's ok. We both like a lot of other things, so we don't agree here- not the end of the world. Relax, I'm not coming to your page to freak out.”

While the clarification is nice that he’s just voicing an opinion that is allowed via free speech, the poor phrasing of “history will not be kind,” does appear to be an attack on the supporters and not Trump himself, and “You’ve been conned,” is very easy to take as a personal slight, which is why he received the blowback on the post.

Upon looking at the direct comments, he doesn’t seem to have any criticizing his stance, but he turned off replies on the post along with the plea to allow him to have his opinion, indicating he knows what he said is controversial and not a view held by a good portion of his audience.

Comic fan @studentofgodd posted his thoughts on Palmiotti’s controversial statement on his onw feed with a screenshot, saying, “🚨’You've been conned’ 🤦 At a time where Billions of dollars of Government waste, fraud and abuse is being found .............. This Mother f****r has the audacity to tell you Trump has ‘Conned’ you. Zero tweets about Government Waste.”

The sentiment might be why Palmiotti chose to turn off comments on his own post rather than face the fans of independent comics who would take exception. Most Trump supporters have been voicing on X that they are quite pleased with the president’s performance so far, especially in the removal of government waste from being funded.

What do you think of former DC Comics creator Jimmy Palmiotti’s comments? Leave a comment and let us know.

