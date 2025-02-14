Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Feb 15, 2025

He didn't change it to the Gulf of the United States. It's the Gulf of America and Mexico is part of North America.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 15, 2025

Let's examine that Gulf. It starts at the Tip of Florida, USA, travels through Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, and then circles from Matamoros to Cancun, Mexico. So yes, it could be rightly called the Gulf of America.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture