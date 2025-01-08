Former DC Comics artist David Williams has issued a plea for fans to help with his wife’s medical care as she’s lost her battle with cancer.

The comic book industry can be hard on its artists and writers. With low page rates and being listed as contract labor, many who work for Marvel or DC Comics end up with little to show for their efforts for the corporations and struggle with basic needs like healthcare.

David Williams has gone independent but still is in need of help after his wife has struggled with cancer.

He posted to a GoFundMe:

God has blessed me with this woman (Sandra Carrillo-Williams) for 38 years and Married for 36.

As I write this through the tears, I am breaking down. Breaking down as a Man, Husband, Lover, and Friend to the best person I have ever known. Sandra completed me. As we are also breaking down emotionally and physically, our spirit, soul, and home life are taking a beating. Yet we still praise our Heavenly Father through his Son Jesus Christ and by the Power of His Holy Spirit.

Unfortunately, Sandra has been losing her battle against cancer. We spent the entire Christmas holiday (8 days) in the hospital. We put on a brave face for a long time, but she can no longer do it, and I can no longer function under that mask either. We are in a terrible place and have been for a while. I have not been able to function effectively in my profession for months. Sandra is currently doing in-home hospice. I hate asking anyone for help, but this has humbled me as low as the dirt you stand on. The idea of not having Sandra active in my daily life at this time is destroying me. My loving Wife is leaving me to be with our Lord. Dear God, I can't breathe when I think about this.

We didn't prepare for this day. We hope for a different outcome, but it's not coming as we had hoped.

I need help if you can.

Please pray for my family.

Thank you, and God bless.

Echoing his plea on his X account, David Williams posted his GoFundMe, saying, “Lord I'm not ready. God help me... I'm drowning in despair.”

The GoFundMe link is here and prayers are useful as well for both David and his wife.