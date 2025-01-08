Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mansa Moose's avatar
Mansa Moose
Jan 13, 2025

Damn that’s sad. Can’t imagine. I wish I could help.

Reply
Share
Michael DiBaggio's avatar
Michael DiBaggio
Jan 10, 2025

Lord have mercy!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture