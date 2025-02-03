Pamela Piscitello, the Director of Marketing and Operations for Firewalk Studios and its Concord game has officially joined Halo Studios as a Senior Product Marketing Manager.

Piscitello posted to LinkedIn last month, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Product Marketing Manager working on Halo at Xbox. First order of business…more cat helmets.”

This announcement has obviously raised significant concern from gamers. After former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern shared the news to X many predicted this would be the end of Halo.

Azrael Bjornson wrote, “By Bye Halo Studios.”

WadeWaylaid wrote, “Where there is a franchise left to kill they will find it because leeching off established franchises is the only way they could ever possible get the success they are wanting to badly. Although they don't care if it kills the franchise or not since they only want representation and nothing else and if in getting that representation it kills the studio, then as far as they are concerned, that is a sacrifice they are more than willing to take.”

FreeManPhil posted, “The worst part of modern society is the complete and utter lack of accountability and responsibility. As long as someone parrots the correct politics, they can do no wrong in the eyes of their comrades.”

Irata wrote, “This is how the Woke Rot spreads. These people are all networked. As soon as one gets into a big studio position with ANY authority they start bringing in their buddies. Then they start getting rid of the actually talented veteran devs that don't subscribe to their ideology. They're like a cancerous tumor, growing ever bigger and consumming ever more money and time and energy, until the host studio dies.”

As evidenced above, for many gamers, the hiring of Piscitello is clearly a red flag for Halo Studios. But it’s not the first one.

The company revealed that its Chief of Staff is Melissa Boone back in October during a video announcing it was rebranding to Halo Studios.

As noted on Microsoft’s website, Boone “manages manages research across several Xbox franchises and experiences, including Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Double Fine Studios, and the Xbox Store. She also leads research in diversity, inclusion, and accessibility across Xbox’s games and experiences, with a focus on making Xbox a place where everyone has fun!”

Before the rebrand, the company had also committed itself to the LGBTQ+ agenda in various posts on social media.

At the beginning of June last year it wrote on X, “Happy Pride Month. Embrace love, diversity, and inclusion by equipping the Unity ‘24 armor coating, nameplate, and emblem in Halo Infinite this June. Let's stand together in honoring our LGBTQIA+ community and forging a future of unity and acceptance for all.”

Later in the month it highlighted so-called fan art, which in reality is just propaganda, promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda.

According to Moby Games, Piscitello has been working in marketing in the video game industry since 2010 when she worked on Section 8. She previously worked at Xbox and Microsoft, Halo Studios’ parent company.

Other games she’s marketed include: The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Deadpool (2013), Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark (2014), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Destiny 2 (2017), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), and Call of Duty: Warzone (2020).

What do you make of Piscitello joining Halo Studios as the company’s Senior Product Marketing Manager?

