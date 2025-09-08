Fandom Pulse

ReaderX
Sep 8Edited

"The audience that our publisher was catering to did not want this game at all." I mean that's one way to put it. "The audience that our publisher was catering to didn't exist at all" would be another.

Lankester Merrin
Sep 8

“The audience that our publisher was catering to did not want this game at all. From the get go the game was labeled as uncool and so everyone that talked about it was like, ‘Yeah, but this game’s uncool.’ But you haven’t looked into it. You haven’t played it yet. Even my family, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I heard about this game. I heard it wasn’t cool.’ I was like, ‘Bro, you gonna play it? Please.”

He can't even bring himself to say it, I can virtually see him make faces and stutter as he red in the face finally manages to say "uncool". Yeah, I'm sure that was the gamers' sentiment - "uncool". Rather than people taking one look at Concord and pointing their fingers "that's woke garbage".

And then back to the old pseudo argument "You haven't played it yet". When I see a piece of excrement in the middle of a road, I don't need to take a closer look or start poking around, I know what it is.

The closing line is just priceless. The devs couldn't even get their own families to play that crap. Who can blame them?

