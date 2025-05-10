Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 10, 2025

Fake women selling fake "luxuries" made in China.

Reply
Share
Bazzik's avatar
Bazzik
May 10, 2025

Women love this stuff though so they won’t suffer like bud light.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture