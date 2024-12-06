Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 6, 2024

To be fair Marvel's Rivals is 100% an Overwatch Clone just like Paladins is. Also I don't see Rivals ever becoming as popular as Overwatch 1 in its first few years. Overwatch 2 is Woke Trash, so it's not hard to beat those numbers.

Plus it's clear Marvel Rivals will go Woke as some point due to Disney being part if it........

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture