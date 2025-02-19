Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

Mr0303
Feb 20, 2025

He's right. It is cruel, but this is how you have to operate when facing an enemy. There is no place for courtesy when dealing with people who want you dead.

Lankester Merrin
Feb 20, 2025

Sure, but it is not up to Darrah to define what is cruel and then proceed to lambast others for it. If you stretch a definition ad infinitum, then it will cover infinity of scenarios and people and will be a complete absurdity. One created entirely on your opinions and preferences, I might add - absurdity squared. That's not how any of this works.

Celebrating someone else's failure can be a completely valid position. It may not be too classy, but it's not cruel either. In sport, in business, in politics, examples are many.

And then there are cases like those rightfully pointed out by John: when there is a group that knowingly, deliberately spreads evil and corruption with the aim of undermining society and pushing it towards evil, celebrating their failure or downfall is the logical and right thing to do. Unless Darrah wants to go full Godwin and start arguing against cruelty towards all the Wehrmacht and SS soldiers who suddenly found themselves out of jobs in 1945?

