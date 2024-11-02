It appears the corporate-government complex will go absurd lengths to get people into situations where they will be silenced, and former Baen Books science fiction author Sarah Hoyt speculated she was victim of a honeypot scheme on January 6, 2021.

Over the last several years, it’s been apparent that the government controls the media based on what gets promoted and what gets suppressed. Google has gone to great lengths to ensure Fandom Pulse and other websites of similar cultural importance don’t appear on discovery searches to control such narratives.

Sarah Hoyt is a science fiction author who launched the successful Darkship series in 2010. She became prominent in Larry Correia’s Sad Puppies, when the Monster Hunter International author attempted to win a Hugo Award, with several Baen Books authors helping in the cause.

However, when Correia dropped out because he realized he wouldn’t be able to get an award, Sarah Hoyt took over the online movement and abruptly abandoned it. While Catholic author Declan Finn attempted to revive the movement, she tried to have him canceled rather than cede control over something that wasn’t even operating as a movement anymore.

Since then, Sarah Hoyt has lost much of the momentum in her career. She was dropped by her publisher, Baen Books, and has been self-publishing to a relatively small audience. While she used to do journalism work at PJ Media, she posts to her blog, which gets very little traffic.

In 2021, Sarah Hoyt was already declining in her career, making it a strange move for the government to want to involve themselves with her. However, she does have one thing that has an influence in the culture and news—she posts to Instapundit, which many conservatives use as a news source for breaking, interesting stories.

Sarah Hoyt posted to X, “You know what's REALLY creepy? In the run-up to Jan 6th, we had a lot of "first time commenters" drop by my blog trying to convince me to attend. At the time we were PROFOUNDLY broke and some of them even offered to pay my way. Out of the blue.”

She continued, “I didn't accept because I didn't see any purpose to the gathering. I still don't. (Yes, I understand Trump might have thought he could shame the House into doing the right thing. That level of naivite shocks me, still.) BUT—”

“Well in the aftermath I wondered. I still do. None of those IDs commented on my blog again, funnily enough. It's probably nothing, but it does make one think,” she concluded.

While her audience of the post initially speculates about the honeypot situation, she confirms it’s her suspicion as well in a comment telling her, “Your tax dollars at work,” with “Likely, yes. It might not be but it .... seems like.”

She also confirmed she believes it’s her work at Instapundit which drew their attention, saying, “Probably just being a poster at Instapundit and their thinking I'm a hot-headed Latin. Which isn't wrong, but I'm also rational and I saw no point.”

It seems the government is willing to waste resources on trying to honeypot even minor science fiction authors who violate the narrative. As the 2024 election draws near and the government is getting more desperate, we could see even more insane moves if they can retain power.

What do you think about Baen Books science fiction author Sarah Hoyt being victim of a government honeypot operation? Join as a paid member to support Fandom Pulse and leave a comment.

For a great alternative to mainstream publishing, with sci-fi spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!