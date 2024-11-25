Amazon Video and Amazon Studios founder and Disney executive Roy Price lampooned Hollywood for having “contempt for the audience” and hostility “toward white people and men.”

In a recent article posted to his Substack titled “Woke is the New Disco,” Price blasted the current Hollywood elite for living within “an America that exists mainly in Hollywood HR departments, Columbia’s faculty lounge, and at CNN and MSNBC.”

He noted that the studios and the elites that run them have chosen to disdain and ignore many Americans including “half the country’s votes, 40% of Americans who own guns, another 40% who attend church monthly, and the 74% who live outside the West Coast, New York or New England. Add to this the roughly 50% of Americans who are male.”

Next, Price declared that the deeper problem within Hollywood is “contempt for the audience.”

He explained, “Wokeness, both in politics and entertainment, carries within it a strong and explicit element of hostility – particularly toward white people and men. While this approach initially gained compliance through social pressure and corporate acquiescence a few years ago, such accommodations were, of course, temporary.”

“Amongst the people, and in courtrooms, by 2024 wokeness has become toxic. To a large part of the audience, it is an embarrassing, widely resented, relic of the past, and the people need to see that acknowledged by candidates. They, especially men, need to see wokeness disavowed,” he declared.

He later reiterated, “Hollywood is having a difficult time partly because, like Kamala Harris, it has been denying the reality of the audience. It has not been meeting customer expectations, mostly because it disdains them.”

“It is time to focus on doing well, making great shows, hiring the best people, and responding to customers. Meeting customers where they are. Giving the people what they want. Because making customers the enemy of your industry is never viable,” he wrote.

He also shared why he believes Hollywood was so easily captured the ideology, “For most people it is conformity. Hiring decisions are subjective in Hollywood, so there is always pressure to conform. In addition, at this point some people believe that if not for wokeness they would not have their jobs. (They’re probably right about that.)”

Finally, Price revealed that he believes Hollywood should and can be saved and explained how that can occur.

First, he stated, “At this point, it is not enough to be not woke. One must be anti-woke.”

As for what that entails he shared that it means putting a focus back on “meritocracy, ambition, freedom, and humor.”

Furthermore, he noted it means that the era of cancelling must come to an end rather accusations must be handled with “fact-based, level-headed judgment.”

He also noted, “The super woke may have to leave, or perhaps some can walk it back. But Hollywood could also start by confronting the original sin of this recent era by distinguishing between those excluded for legitimate reasons and those purged in a feral moment of vindictive frenzy to capture power.”

Price’s comments do not come out of nowhere and it’s more than just Hollywood that is promoting this hateful, disgusting agenda.

To bolster Price’s claim about Hollywood having disdain for its audience and hostility towards white people and specifically white men, one need look no further than Canadian-owned publication Collider, who published an article by Cameryn Barnett earlier this titled “Star Wars’ Biggest Problem Is The Fans.”

In the article, Barnett concludes, “The most vocal viewers of the franchise wield the power of the internet in order to push a bigoted agenda that originates from the prejudices of an earlier time, while mainstream Star Wars content has grown to produce meaningful narratives while being bogged down by hate in the background. … True fans understand that the Star Wars universe is a sci-fi wonderland where anything can happen and anyone belongs, and the future looks bright for those who have already opened up their minds to the compassion that all audience members should have learned a long time ago.”

He made it clear earlier in the article what he meant by “earlier time” when he wrote, “he first film in the original trilogy, originally just titled Star Wars upon its 1977 release, was shown to the public during a decade of classic hits like Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in 1975 and Rocky in 1976. This was a time when Hollywood relied almost exclusively on traditional tropes to tell stories exclusively through a Euro-centric, white male lens.”

He added, “Despite taking place in a galaxy far, far away from the filmmaking conventions of Earth, Star Wars’ original trilogy features a mostly white cast, female characters with largely unrealized potential, and no LGBTQ+ storylines depicted onscreen.”

It’s not just Hollywood that has been captured. Dungeons & Dragons was captured as well. Wizards of the Coast employed Kyle Brink as its Executive Producer who infamously declared that he wanted to remove white men from the hobby.

He told the YouTube channel 3 Black Halflings, “There’s been mistakes made in years past where people assumed that Dungeons & Dragons players were all, you know, white dudes in a basement, which has been a faulty assumption for a lot of years and gets more and more false every day. And so in my viewpoint, honestly, guys like me can’t leave soon enough for this hobby.”

The video game industry and those who cover it has also been captured by the ideology. Game Developers Conference Advisor and video game consultant Marina Díez.

In a now-deleted post to X, Díez wrote, “I went from thinking Im a s****y designer to consult to and train teams at one of the biggest games companies in the world. Keep believing in yourself and f**k white men and gatekeepers.”

She added in a subsequent post, “(Not all white men suck but you know what I mean, my loves)”

IGN writer Khee Hoon Chan also admitted to hating white people back in January 2022.

Chan wrote, “Do I hate white people? Yes. And if you’re a friend, you’ll understand why this is never personal. I hate white privilege so much, their ability to scream reverse racism when faced with a tiny bit of criticism. The world revolves around them, even in Singapore. Everyday.”

While Price accurately describes what has happened to much of corporate America especially in entertainment and even offers solutions, it’s unclear if Hollywood is interested in those solutions given many of these corporations have institutionalized wokeness via hiring programs.

People like Diez and Chan are leading the Disneys and Amazons. And they drove individuals like Price out.

Clearly, the war against wokeness is far from over, and in many cases has just begun.

