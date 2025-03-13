Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Mar 13, 2025

Nope!!!!!

Space Marine 2 had a Trănny as the Lead Writer at one point, and they kept him on for YEARS before he left.

The SAME people who hired him are still at Saber, as well as his "allies".

So this will likely be a slight Rug Pull, where the Fans feel the Rug moving, but it won't be until Space Marine 4 that it's pulled completely......

Reply
Share
Clay's avatar
Clay
Mar 13, 2025

The emperor provides.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture