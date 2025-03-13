Focus Entertainment announced it has begun development on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 alongside Games Workshop and Saber Interactive.

In a blog post, John Bert, the Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing stated, “We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular.”

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch also added, “Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe.”

READ: Rumor: 'Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion' Remaster To Arrive Soon

The announcement is not all that surprising given Saber Interactive’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits had already hinted that his team was already having discussions about a potential sequel back in September 2024 less than a month after Space Marine 2 released.

He told IGN, “Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel. We’re literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future.”

“It’s too big of a success! I know that’s an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we’ll be working on Space Marine content for a long time,” he added.

Speaking specifically to a sequel, Willits shared, “We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it, yes. Yes, yes, yes! There’s so many different factions… there are other chapters, too, that are interesting…”

The announcement also comes in the wake of both Focus and Saber announcing at the end of December that the game had over 5 million unit sales.

The company shared, “In the span of 3 months, Space Marine 2 reached the remarkable milestone of 5 million players, to our great delight.”

Are you looking forward to Space Marine 3?

NEXT: Free-To-Play 3v3 Tactical Shooter 'Spectre Divide' Shut Down After Players Abandoned It