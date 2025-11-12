Pop Culture Crisis host Mary Morgan described one of Florence Pugh’s recently released films Midsommar as “demonic” and “ritually cursed.”

Morgan’s comments come in the wake of Florence Pugh claiming she fell into a depression following filming the movie and that she abused herself to get into character.

In an interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Pugh discussed how she has no plans to delve into her emotions and imagine her family dying and burying them as she did on Midsommar describing the experience as going through “hell.”

When asked why she does not do it anymore, she explained, “It really f***ed me up.”

Pugh elaborated, “I manipulated myself for sure, but I really used myself … My brain was, obviously, feeling sympathy for myself because I abused myself and like really manipulated my own emotions to get a performance, but then I also felt sorry for what I had done. But, yeah, it was all very strange.”

“I think [Midsommar] made me sad for like six months after that,” Pugh added, “And I didn’t know why I was depressed. I got back after shooting Little Women, and Little Women was such a fun experience and obviously a completely different tone from Midsommar, so I think shelved all of that. And then when I got home for Christmas, I was so depressed and I was like, ‘Oh, I think that’s from Midsommar,’ and I didn’t deal with it and I probably shouldn’t do that again.”

Morgan reacted to these comments writing on X, “midsommar is demonic and starring in this movie invited spiritual attack on florence pugh. certain movies coming out of hollywood are ritually cursed and this is one of them. i genuinely pity her for her ignorance of this reality”

Morgan added, “midsommar ends with florence pugh’s character being crowned ‘may queen’ and a ritualistic human sacrifice of her choosing.”

“this is ari aster’s perverse, satanic parody of the may crowning of the virgin mary, a catholic tradition which sanctified pre-christian devotions to pagan fertility goddesses. the piety of this tradition is eerily mirrored by the diabolical elements in midsommar,” she continued. “one celebrates purity and motherhood. the other celebrates fertility - without any connection to life. one emphasizes mary’s voluntary submission to God’s will. the other represents a young woman’s coerced indoctrination into the cult.”

“mary’s free acceptance of God’s will results in new life and the salvation of mankind, whereas the may queen’s ceremony culminates in mass murder, curdling screams, and spiritual suicide,” she wrote.

“so i can’t say i’m surprised that performing in this movie cast a darkness over florence pugh’s real life,” Morgan concluded. “ it sounds like textbook demonic oppression and her apparent ignorance to the reality of spiritual warfare is ironically the only protection she has”

