Flop: 'Thunderbolts' Fizzles Out At Box Office, Over $100 Million In The Red
Marvel Studios’ latest theatrical release, Thunderbolts*, has officially flopped at the box office after about a month in theaters.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
According to The-Numbers, the film has grossed $177 million domestically and added another $182.8 million internationally for a global gross of $359.9 million.
As of writing the film missed Box Office Theory Shawn Robbins’ projection by $42 million. He had projected the film would gross $219 million domestically.
Not only is the film likely to miss those domestic projections, but it’s not going to break even. The film has a reported budget of $180 million, which means it needs to gross at least $540 million to break even. That means it needs to somehow find another $180 million and that’s more than what it’s grossed at the domestic box in a month.
READ: Clint Eastwood Criticizes Hollywood For Lack Of Originality, Reveals He's Working On New Film
Box office analyst OMB Reviews noted, “By the end of this weekend, I would image it will be closer to $400 million, but not by much. I think maybe $370 millionish. It’s just slowing down so much to where I don’t think it’s going to have the chance-. It’s definitely not going to break even.”
To that point, the film’s grosses domestically have fallen below $1 million per day. On Wednesday it only grossed $846,834 and it fell even further to $748,039 on Thursday.
“So the realistic situation, unfortunately, for this movie is that it will end as a flop,” OMB Reviews said. “Thunderbolts: $112 million in the red. So it’s not going to be able to make that up.”
What do you make of Thunderbolts* box office grosses?
NEXT: Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files May Be Getting A Second Chance At Television Adaptation After Previous Show's Quick Cancellation
That’s great. All the MCU deserve is failure.
Just not getting the domestic human audience. So they need to double down on the wider galactic audience. Species swap time. ET come home. That will work. Woke Harder!