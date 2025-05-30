Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 30, 2025

That’s great. All the MCU deserve is failure.

Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
May 31, 2025

Just not getting the domestic human audience. So they need to double down on the wider galactic audience. Species swap time. ET come home. That will work. Woke Harder!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture