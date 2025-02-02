Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benzelrhomb's avatar
Benzelrhomb
Feb 2, 2025

The lads get the 40k tone, the humour is genuinely brilliant and so the success is well deserved. While Warhammer itself bangs out milktoast yawn fests, completely derailing the universe at every interval, things like SpaceKing remind us what the soul of the setting actually is.

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Feb 3, 2025

Kudos!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture