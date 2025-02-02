In a defiant and humorous response, the popular YouTube channel Flashgitz recently revealed that they were approached by an unknown publisher with an offer to buy their beloved Space King property. The creative minds behind Flashgitz, however, have decided to refuse the offer, using their character Hatemonger to deliver a memorable and irreverent message to the potential buyers.

The Space King series, known for its unique blend of humor, action, and science fiction, has garnered a dedicated following on YouTube. In a video response to the offer, which can be viewed at

, the Flashgitz team employed their character Hatemonger to emphasize their refusal to sell their creative property.

Hatemonger, a fan-favorite character known for his over-the-top antics and extreme measures, is to be featured in an animated GIF meant to sent to the network. In the GIF, Hatemonger can be seen using his signature weapon, the Hate Mace, to administer an enema to the controller of the unnamed network who offered to buy them off. This bold and unapologetic response has resonated with the Flashgitz community, who have praised the team's creativity and dedication to their artistic vision.

The decision by Flashgitz to refuse the offer from the unknown publisher, and their use of Hatemonger to deliver this message, is a testament to the power of artistic integrity and the importance of staying true to one's creative vision. In an industry where the lure of financial gain often trumps artistic considerations, the Flashgitz team's commitment to their work and their fans is a refreshing reminder of the value of creative independence.

As the Flashgitz team continues to create new episodes of Space King and explore new creative endeavors, their fans can rest assured that the series they know and love will remain in the hands of its passionate and dedicated creators. The future of Space King looks bright, and the Flashgitz community eagerly awaits the next installment in this beloved series, with Hatemonger standing guard against any who would attempt to compromise the integrity of their creative vision.

As for funding, Flashgitz is supported by their Patreons supporters and their merchandize sales. So far, they seem to have been able to support their team and maintaining creative control and freedom thanks to viewers like you.

