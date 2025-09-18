While DC Comics made the sensible choice in removing a clearly dangerous and crazy individual from their comic book line, Gretchen Felker-Martin remains published by Macmillan-owned Tor Books and is spewing more hate about Charlie Kirk on the Patreon platform.

Gretchen Felker-Martin is not repentant over his awful comments on Charlie Kirk. The man who wrote the series pretends to be a woman posted immediately after the assassination, “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***ch.” And then in a subsequent post wrote, “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

After these comments, DC Comics canceled the Red Hood book sending an email to retailers, “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

In a statement to the left-wing Popverse, a spokesman said, “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

The comments were so egregious that BlueSky suspended Martin, but has put the embattled comic writer back on the platform. Patreon, meanwhile, has allowed him not only to continue on the website, but to actually post more hateful rhetoric against Charlie Kirk that can encourage more violence against conservatives.

While the post is a long rambling screed of a lot of unhinged commentary (and is available to freely read on Patreon as of this writing), he ends with more celebrations of Kirk’s death:

Two days ago, I made a glib joke about Kirk’s death. It was irresistible to me. I had spent years smelling traces of the poison fumes he left in his wake, seeing his sneering face, his mouth full of teeth like baby corns and gums like congealed aspic. I stand by the sentiment of what I said. Kirk was evil. He can no longer hurt us, even if his cruelty will linger like a bad smell for decades to come. What I regret is that I didn’t take that cruelty more seriously in a moment when people were ready to discuss it, to unpack how violence is done, and why, and at whose behest. I have tried to make my own analysis of it here, to account for class, for race, for sexuality and political theory. I have not touched upon religion, but the perversion of Christianity by lovers of human suffering and brutalization has reached a fever pitch so deranged and terrifying that its influence on men like Kirk and his influence on it in turn should be self-evident to all. So, he’s dead. Our betters have rushed to mourn him and found us repulsed by their sentiment. Our enemies have discarded him as politically inconvenient in the wake of discovering his shooter’s political affiliation, with Trump briefly declaring his death “sad” before steamrolling his interviewer to babble about the new White House ballroom, a sort of cathedral to the corporate wasteland of Cheesecake Factory aesthetics being built atop the bulldozed ruins of the famous rose garden, which is fitting, as that’s the world Kirk fought so hard to make.

Patreon, as of now, is complicit in the celebration of assassinations of individuals and is actively promoting hatred and bigotry against conservatives and Christians by allowing this type of content on their platform.

