Finding new fantasy novels your children can enjoy can feel like searching for treasure in a dragon’s hoard. These days, even middle-grade fiction is full of agendas and forced diversity. Fire and Stone, currently raising funds on Kickstarter, offers fourteen original short stories that parents can confidently hand to their ten-year-old—or enjoy together as a family during read-aloud time.

“Every story plays with the motifs of flickering fire and stubborn stone to create a unique clash of creativity,” explains editor M.A. Franklin, author of the upcoming middle-grade novel How to Slay a Giant. The collection delivers exactly what families crave: genuine adventure without degeneracy.

Readers will encounter dangerous dragons in M.A. Franklin’s “You Can’t Tame Dragonfire,” where retired dragonslayer Martin T. Ashborne faces one final battle. N.D. Haupt’s “The Knight, the Mouse, and the Dragon” offers a humorous twist on the classic quest, featuring the impossibly vain Thomas A. Kenzington and his mysterious mouse companion Pipkin.

Other standout tales include Nathan Michael Miller’s “Pentecost,” where a golem protects the lone survivor of a devastating attack, and Christine Cohen’s “October,” set in a town where the months themselves walk the streets, causing mischief. Each story brings fresh magic to timeless themes.

The anthology showcases both established voices and emerging talent. Christine Cohen directs the Camperdown MFA program at New Saint Andrews College, a program designed to help Christian writers hone their craft. She has a debut middle-grade novel forthcoming from Viking Penguin in 2027. N.D. Haupt recently released The Cottage, while Nathan Michael Miller authored Finn and the Cloud Eater, the first book in The Land of Youth Trilogy.

The campaign’s success directly benefits creators. Each author receives $100 for their contribution, with stretch goals increasing payments accordingly.

For families seeking adventure fiction that respects young readers while entertaining all ages, Fire and Stone offers fourteen paths of danger and discovery worth exploring.

For more information and to support the campaign, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/threefoldword/fire-and-stone-14-short-stories-of-danger-daring-and-magic?ref=4a4179