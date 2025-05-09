Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John A Douglas's avatar
John A Douglas
May 9, 2025

Having played so many turn based jrpgs, this one was wildly out of sync with a lot of my experiences. The many mini-games with wonky controls are so immersion breaking I wonder where the praise comes from. I attribute much of it to "you had to be there."

Reply
Share
Proto's avatar
Proto
May 10, 2025

I definitely agree with this review when FFVII was positioned to be the entry point for a lot of people to the genre in a new fledgling console with genre defining technology. It was going to have a lot of nostalgia and excitement for introducing a lot of people to Japanese anime art, tropes, storytelling designs and JRPG elements that no one has seen before. But the thing is that both during this era and the previous one we have seen a lot of games with very striking stories, voice acting, art styles and game systems that are way more interesting than VII. I don’t think it’s a bad game and there’s a lot of it that is incredibly iconic and enduring but to compare it to the likes of FFVI, Suikoden II, Final Fantasy Tactics, Persona 2 (duology), Valkyrie Profile among so many others that were missed because they didn’t have much visibility here in the west. A lot of westerners missed the Lunar games, Dragon Quest, Breath of Fire and a bunch of Square and Enix games. As a standalone game, FFVII it has aged roughly in terms of graphics, presentation and writing. The main reason it’s remembered as one of the very best is that most people never bothered playing any other JRPGs or Japanese games for that matter.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture