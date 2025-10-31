Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi defended the inclusion of yellow paint in the game that guides players on where they need to go and what they need to do next in the game.

The yellow paint was criticized when the game first debuted most famously by Dave Oshry aka Dave NewBlood, the CEO of New Blood Interactive, which published games such as Dusk, Gloomwood, and Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. He wrote on X, “THE YELLOW PAINT VIRUS HAS INFECTED FF7.”

In an interview with Games Radar, Hamaguchi defended the yellow paint telling the outlet, “I get there is a debate about that, whether that fits with that world or not, whether some people want it, some people don’t. I think as a game, there is definitely a need for that kind of thing in a lot of ways. I think obviously different developers experiment, try different things about what works best, what fits best, the right way of doing that in their game.”

“The need to guide players around from a gameplay perspective and show them what can be done, what they need to do, there are definitely times where that is needed,” he continued. “So I think obviously there is more of a debate about how it’s done, what level and what works. And there’ll still be people who say, ‘no, that doesn’t fit at all. We don’t like that.’ That’s fine, but I think there is definitely a need there, and it’s something that is definitely worth looking at.”

Based on these comments it is likely that the yellow paint will be included in the upcoming and unnamed third entry into the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy.

As for what else to expect from that game, he told VGC, “It’s coming along really well. I’ve got in my head the vision now, the gameplay structure, the gameplay experience, the core experience, and it’s looking in a really good state.”

“It’s something really satisfying that gamers can get their teeth into, and it’ll be just a brilliant experience that it really should be and has to be,” he continued. “So we’re going to work on that, brush that up even further, and then deliver it in the not-too-distant future. You really can look forward to that climax of the series, and it’ll be exactly what you want it to be. So don’t worry about that. It’s coming, and it’s just as good as you think it is. I’m very confident in the game that I’m making there.”

NEXT: Heart Machine Announces More Layoffs After Shutting Down Sweet Baby Inc. Infected ‘Hyper Light Breaker’