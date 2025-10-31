Fandom Pulse

Oct 31

So to summarize this, what he is saying is that constantly showing someone what to do in a video game and not allowing them 1 second to figure it out for themselves is what is needed for a video game and the FFVII Remake Trilogy. Such a bad idea and an insulting one at that. Granted I am bad at critical thinking and sometimes I needed to ask someone for help or I needed to look it up online. But I have actually gotten better at knowing what to do in video games and life overall and I'll still need some help with some aspects of life in the social and living aspects since I'm on the Autism Spectrum.

Nov 1

Simplest solution: Make the yellow paint optional. I'd say by default do NOT have it turned on. But if you need it, you have the option to turn it on.

Also - make any switches, buttons, steps, staircases, railings a little more obvious in design so that a bright highlight is not needed.

