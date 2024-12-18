Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, asked the PC gaming modding community “not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate” ahead of the game’s release to PC.

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was coming to PC back on December 12th at The Game Awards.

Following the announcement, Hamaguchi spoke with the Epic Games Store and revealed Square Enix has “no plans for official in-game mod support.”

He added, “We respect the creativity of the modding community and welcome their creations—though we ask modders not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate.”

It’s a respectable request, but will likely be ignored by a number of modders who will immediately create pornographic, LGBTQ+, and other degenerate mods.

There is a ton of negative effects that come with viewing pornography. Rachel Anne Barr, the co-Director of Georgetown University’s Department of Psychology wrote back in 2019, “In the long term, pornography seems to create sexual dysfunctions, especially the inability to achieve erection or orgasm with a real life partner. Marital quality and commitment to one’s romantic partner also appear to be compromised.”

She also noted, “Studies show that changes in the transmission of dopamine can facilitate depression and anxiety. In agreement with this observation, porn consumers report greater depressive symptoms, lower quality of life and poorer mental health compared to those who don’t watch porn.”

Barr also shared, “Porn use has been correlated with erosion of the prefrontal cortex — the region of the brain that houses executive functions like morality, willpower and impulse control. … Damage to the prefrontal cortex in adulthood is termed hypofrontality, which predisposes an individual to behave compulsively and make poor decisions.”

“It’s somewhat paradoxical that adult entertainment may revert our brain wiring to a more juvenile state,” she concluded. “The much greater irony is that while porn promises to satisfy and provide sexual gratification, it delivers the opposite.”

Nevertheless, this problem has a simple solution. Author Karl Keating explains at Catholic.com, “It’s easy, folks. Pornography could be eliminated—or at least greatly reduced—in a matter of weeks, if there were the political will. I have a proposal. It doesn’t involve another commission. It doesn’t involve deciding at what age young people may appear in pornographic movies. It doesn’t involve moving adult bookstores further away from schools. It involves the radically Christian approach of simply not putting up any longer with the intolerable.”

“I work from the premise that pornography, being thoroughly immoral, can have no civil justification. It doesn’t have a right to exist, in any form and at any level, and no one can have a right to engage in it or to profit from it. Any profits gained are illicit profits,” he explains.

He also addresses arguments that removing it will somehow damage creativity, “I also work from the premise that there is no slippery slope. Getting rid of pornography will not endanger legitimate movies or literature. Good movies will not disappear if X-rated movies cease to exist. Good books will not vanish from the shelves if “adult” bookstores are eliminated. Lines can be drawn: on this side, legitimacy; on that side, illegitimacy. (The Supreme Court repeatedly has declared that the First Amendment does not protect obscenity, and what is more obscene than pornography?)”

From there, he explains his solution, “The president issues an executive order proclaiming that not only does the Constitution not in any way protect pornography but that pornography is identifiable, aside from the ludicrous Supreme Court decisions about having to find a lack of any redeeming social value. The president instructs civil authorities to seize immediately all the assets of all producers and distributors of pornography.”

Keating’s solution is in line with Catholic teaching. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “Pornography consists in removing real or simulated sexual acts from the intimacy of the partners, in order to display them deliberately to third parties. It offends against chastity because it perverts the conjugal act, the intimate giving of spouses to each other. It does grave injury to the dignity of its participants (actors, vendors, the public), since each one becomes an object of base pleasure and illicit profit for others. It immerses all who are involved in the illusion of a fantasy world. It is a grave offense.”

It concludes, “Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials.”

What do you make of Hamaguchi’s request?

