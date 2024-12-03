Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is billed as a show for children, but Disney Lucasfilm can’t help itself in inserting woke identity politics. Now, popular film reviewer Chris Gore has revealed that in episode 3, one of the children’s parents is revealed to have two moms in another push of LGBTQ+ in kid’s programming.

Disney has done more to destroy the Star Wars brand this year than anyone could have thought possible. With the release of Star Wars: The Acolyte, the company pushed insane identity politics under the helm of showrunner Leslye Headland, a former Harvey Weinstein assistant.

The result was the Acolyte garnering some of the worst ratings and reviews in Star Wars history.

Instead of reflecting on the situation and learning that this type of content does not appeal to fans, Disney lashed out, accusing fans of “harassment” and “review bombing.” The show’s star Amandla Stenberg famously riled up fans by making a music video called “Discourse” where she swore at critics of the show while doing a dance.

Now, Disney’s released a new show in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. This show is intentionally aimed at children with a premise of a coming of age story of misfit youth who happen upon a starship and get lost in space. It should be a story of comraderie and fun, but instead, Disney’s taken the opportunity to go woke once again and push a grooming agenda on children.

The first two episodes were released on Disney+ yesterday, and the plotline seemed innocuous. Other than the obvious standard Hollywood casting – a black boy, an interracial girl, a strong female white girl with no white males among the heroes, it appeared as if Disney would be focusing on action and adventure like Star Wars fans wanted rather than pushing a heavy agenda as they did in The Acolyte

.Film Threat’s Chris Gore who saw an advanced screening of episode 3 says it gets far worse. He posted to X, “I agree, Skeleton Crew is a fun and solid Star Wars show for kids. In episode 3 you’ll meet the parents and learn one character has two moms. They just can’t help themselves, modern messaging must be inserted no matter what. I’d have preferred they kept the parents out of it altogether. #SkeletonCrew #SkeletonCrewSpoilers”

Critics have also noted that the little girl Fern, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, has a lot of girlboss tendencies in the first couple of episodes. She derides the boys for being boys constantly, and the boys can do little to fight back over than act haphazardly. Fern and her female friend KB are shown as highly competent, smarter, and more adept than the boys at every turn.

While the show had promise in these first two episodes with a plotline that actually felt like Star Wars for once, the revelation of having lesbian parents involved for one of the children comes as a shock.

Even Star Wars Theory, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the brand in recent years liked the opening, saying, “Skeleton Crew: reminded me of myself as a kid to a T. I dreamt of finding a spaceship to get lost in a distant galaxy and navigate the stars. Dreamt of becoming a Jedi, someday. Endless invisible lightsaber fights with my dad and friend. Pressures of school, being an outcast, feeling misunderstood, and overall just trying to navigate being a young boy with an appetite for adventure and "something more". So far it's jumanji, Goonies, Zathura, and Harry Potter in a Star Wars universe. No complaints. Nostalgic af and made me remember being that age. Fun.”

It shows that Disney now is trying to layer in wokeism in an insidious manner to lure people into disordered lifestyles and groom children into sexual fetishes. As parents and viewers, we have to be more vigilant than ever because they’ve learned not to lecture as overtly, but instead are trying to psychologically manipulate the audience.

What do you think of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew going full woke on Disney+? Leave a comment and let us know.

