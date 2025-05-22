After reflecting on the Jim Butcher situation (see article!), today is one of those days I feel very blessed to have all of you here reading and grateful for the way we’ve been building organically here. Each and every one of you is amazing and it’s wonderful getting to know you and seeing our community grow. We have a live stream at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST tonight as I’m finally back from El Salvador:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in cultural journalism and stay sustainable full time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!