Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
Dec 30

Let me give her a little credit. Her lecture on writing short stories is really good. I started writing short stories after that lecture. Now, there is a small thing that I think she missed (the impactful and a little unpredictable ending is a must for me), but everything else is solid. After that lecture I did notice that my natural scene lengths is around 750 words, which helped with the pacing.

Now, that book and the “allegations”. BlueSky crowd is incapable of noticing nuance - like, they will throw a tantrum over using AI for spelling or punctuation checks, and that crowd is unforgiving to anyone who strays away from the mainline.

And of course - they can’t commit to their insane behavior, so they change the rules. Again.

PS I’ve made multiple tests of the quality of AI writing, and it’s always lackluster. Makes you wonder - if a books is better with AI generated paragraphs (as we speculate here), then how meh would it be without it? It is possible to write worse than AI, you know.

Reply
Share
Zoro's avatar
Zoro
Dec 30

She just Lady Astronaut nuked herself from orbit lol. Burn baby burn.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture