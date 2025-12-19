Feminist Activist Zoë Quinn Claims Woke 'Baldur's Gate 3' Developer Larian Studios Attempted To Recruit Her
Zoë Quinn, a feminist and gender ideology activist, recently claimed that woke Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios attempted to recruit and hire her.
Quinn, who claimed she was not a woman in a Tumblr post back in 2017, made the claim about Larian wanting to hire her as part of a thread criticizing Larian for its embrace of AI in its work processes.
Specifically, Quinn took issue with Vincke informing Bloomberg and her fellow woke activist Jason Schreier that the majority of the employees are fine with using generative AI in the workplace. Vincke said, “I think at this point everyone at the company is more or less OK with the way we’re using it.”
As for how the company is using it, Schreier revealed it uses “AI tools to explore ideas, flesh out PowerPoint presentations, develop concept art and write placeholder text.”
In reaction to this, Quinn posted, “dude you make people emigrate to work there because you don’t do remote work, they risk having to change countries if they disagree with it.”
“I know this because they tried to recruit me,” she added. “And I strongly considered it but they’re also a ‘do an unpaid writing test where you have to also make it playable’ company so that’s not something I vibe with.”
This revelation adds to the growing list of woke trash that Larian Studios promotes in its games as seen in Baldur’s Gate 3:
Gender Ideology
Voice actors were brought back to record lines with they/them pronouns.
They/Them pronouns are available to choose in character creation
Transgender character creator customization
Features a 'so-called’ trans character Nocturne
Disordered Sexuality
Pansexual companions
Bestiality
Pornographic sex scenes
Support of polyamory
Promotion of LGBTQ+ agenda with numerous characters that engage in Sodomitic lifestyles
NEXT: Archetype Entertainment Studio Head Exits Studio Just Days After Its 'Exodus' Showcase At The Game Awards
Interesting scoop on the recruitment story. The unpaid writing test requirement caught my eye more than the AI controversy honestly. Lots of game studios have shifted to similar hiring practices lately, and I've seen freinds in the industry complain about doing 20+ hours of unpaid "tests" that end up being actual work the company uses. The emigration policy combined with that setup creates a weird power dynamic where candidates invest heavily upfront with no guarantee. Having gone through a few of these processes myself, they really do filter for people who either have financial cushions or are desparate enough to gamble on it. Makes you wonder what kind of workplace culture that cultivates longterm.
I keep hearing gamers claim Baldur's Gate 3 is the second greatest game ever made - just behind GTA.
Apparently, I'm from Mars or something, because I can't find anything appealing about BG3. Because it has good graphics? Would these "gamers" eat a turd because it has been dressed up with "great graphics?"
No thanks. Zero interest in BG3 or anything from that studio. Their new Divinity trailer was so revolting I felt soiled.