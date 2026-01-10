Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irish-99's avatar
Irish-99
3d

I’ll take the other side of this debate. Note the replies are mostly annec-data. Men read some narrow genres, but studies show that current sales of most categories are dominated by women readers. No surprise, since the publishers are totally captured by Leftist women. Most of their current authors are women, writing for women. Just like Hollywood.

Hence the flood of men to gaming.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
5d

Liberal women are cancer and deserve the Renee Good treatment.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture