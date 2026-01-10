A feminist activist got absolutely bodied after making the absurd claim that “men’s hate for fiction is directly correlated to them being devoid of empathy.”

Over on X, the feminist activist posted, “men’s hate for fiction is directly correlated to them being devoid of empathy. like of course you don’t care about stories about other people… you only care about yourself.”

In a subsequent post the user added, “This translates to their taste in all art. I see so many men who can’t name 3 female artists they listen to, or enjoy movies that are far removed from their realm of existence. imagine missing out on amazing art just because you don’t personally relate?”

Finally, the user stated, “if you’re a man & you enjoy anything other than self help books you’re the minority. yes many of the great classics are written by men,but look up the numbers. men right now are neither writing/consuming nearly as much fiction as previous times. that’s what i’m speaking on.”

The initial post was community noted. It reads, “Men are the primary consumers of the two biggest fiction markets on the planet: video games (literally interactive fiction) and anime/manga/light novels. Global gaming revenue is ~$200B+ annually, dwarfing books + film combined, and the audience is still majority male.”

In the comments numerous people blew this fake narrative out of the water. Monster Hunter International novelist Larry Correia wrote, “I'm male, a New York Times bestselling novelist who has written 33 books which have sold millions of copies worldwide, and the majority of my readers are men. You’re a [expletive] idiot.”

Another individual wrote, “Ah yes, men hate fiction. It’s why we love Star Wars, Star Trek, Dune, Warhammer, Halo, comic books, comic book movies, Lord of the Rings, Jack Reacher, Indiana Jones, Cyberpunk, Red Dead Redemption, American Psycho, Call of Duty, Destiny, Blade Runner, Sicario, The Nice Guys, Stepbrothers, The Odyssey, Percy Jackson, Harry Potter, etc. what a [expletive] RETARDED tweet.”

The Black Crown novelist John A. Douglas bluntly replied, “Y'all just [expletive] lie.”

Periapsis Christmas writer Katie Roome mocked, “I think I sprained something rolling my eyes so hard.”

Another individual observed:

>Men write fiction for all of history.



>Men get blacklisted from publishing industry for “diversity”.



>”Men hate fiction.

Watcher of the Damned Novelist R.H. Snow replied, “I am Science Fiction writer who happens to be a woman and approximately 75% of my readers are male. Write good stories that challenge and uplift; men will read them. My fantastic readers are from all walks of life...



but Men are my biggest cheerleaders.”

M.S. Olney, the author of The Sundered Crown Saga, reacted, “I write and read fiction all the time. So do my friends. You're full of it. My book sales prove men are still.avid fiction readers.”

NEXT: Neo-Medievalism: Welcome To The Future Past