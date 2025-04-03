The Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Brendan Carr is seeking an investigation into The Walt Disney Company and ABC over its DEI practices and discrimination.

In a post to X, Carr stated, “I have asked the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Disney & ABC. While Disney started as an iconic American company, it recently went all in on DEI. I am concerned that their DEI practices may violate FCC prohibitions on invidious forms of discrimination.”

As seen above, Carr attached a letter sent to The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger informing him that he was requesting the investigation.

In the letter he informed Iger, “While I hav eseen reports that Disney recently walked back some of its DEI programs, significant concerns remain. For one, I want to ensure that Disney ends any and all discriminatory initiatives in substance, not just name. For another, I want to determine whether Disney’s actions—whether ongoing or recently ended—complied at all times with applicable FCC regulations.”

Later in the letter, Carr wrote, “Public reports—including ones based on whistleblower documents—paint a disturbing picture of Disney’s DEI practices. In at least one account, a Disney employee described the company’s decision to launch what would amount to racially-segregated affinity groups and spaces. The company also publicly launched a ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ initiative, it would appear, as a mechanism for advancing its DEI mission. It also implemented mandatory ‘Inclusion Standards’ across ABC, requiring, for example, that ‘50 percent of regular and recurring characters’ be drawn from ‘underrepresented groups.’ These standards may have forced racial and identity quotas into every level of production—demanding that ‘50% or more’ of writers, directors, crew, and vendors be selected based on group identity. It appears that executive bonuses may have also been tied to DEI ‘performance,’ and ABC has utilized race-based hiring databases and restricted fellowships to select demographic groups.”

Carr concluded, “As I have made clear, promoting invidious forms of discrimination cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law. Doing so only deprives Americans of their rights to fair and equal treatment under the law.”

“In order to aid the FCC’s investigation into these matters, the Commission’s Enforcement Bureau will be engaging with your company to obtain an accounting of Disney and ABC’s DEI programs, policies, and practices,” he added.

Axios reported back in February that Disney was changing a number of its DEI policies. The outlet reported that Disney was “getting rid of its controversial Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, and the corresponding website.”

It also noted that it was replacing a “‘Diversity & Inclusion’ performance factor that it used to evaluate executive compensation with a new ‘Talent Strategy’” factor that “includes concepts from its old ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ factor, but is more focused on how values drive business success.”

Finally, the company “rebranded its ‘Business’ Employee Resource Groups to ‘Belonging’ Employee Resource Groups.”

The Walt Disney Company is not the only company the FCC is investigating for its promotion and use of DEI policies. Back in February, Carr announced it had opened an investigation into Comcast and NBCUniversal “for promoting invidious forms of DEI in a manner that does not comply with FCC regulations.”

He noted at the time the FCC “will be taking fresh action to ensure that every entity the FCC regulates complies with the civil rights protections enshrined in the Communications Act and the agency’s EEO rules, including by shutting down any programs that promote invidious forms of DEI discrimination.”

Furthermore, he shared that NBCUniversal and Comcast were just the first of a broader effort to enforce laws against discrimination.

What do you make of the FCC opening an investigation into The Walt Disney Company?

