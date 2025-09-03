Graham Linehan, the creator of Father Ted, Black Books, and The IT Crowd shared that he was arrested at Heathrow Airport for mean tweets he made criticizing gender ideology.

In a post to his Substack, Linehan wrote, “The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets.”

He continued, “In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer for this tweet (and no, I promise you, I am not making this up.”

As for the posts in question. He shared that one read, “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

The second he simply captioned a photo of what appears to be some kind of LGBT march or protest. He wrote, “A photo you can smell.”

Finally, the third was a subsequent post to the one of the march. In it he wrote, “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F**k em.”

He then revealed he was escorted into “a small green-tiled cell” where he was questioned about his posts and asked to explain them. At one point in the interview, he wrote, “[The officer] mentioned ‘trans people.’ I asked him what he meant by the phrase. ‘People who feel their gender is different than what was assigned at birth.’ I said ‘Assigned at birth? Our sex isn’t assigned.’ He called it semantics, I told him he was using activist language. The damage Stonewall has done to the UK police force will take years to mend.”

After being checked on by a nurse it was discovered that his blood pressure was over 200 and he claims it was due to a number of factors including that he has “now spent eight years being targeted by trans activists working in tandem with police in a dedicated, perseistent harassment campaign because I refuse to believe that lesbians have cocks.”

After recounting his treatment by police and how absurd the entire situation was, he shared that in order to be bailed out he was not allowed to go on X. He wrote, “I looked at the single bail condition: I am not to go on Twitter. That's it. No threats, no speeches about the seriousness of my crimes—just a legal gag order designed to shut me up while I’m the UK, and a demand I face a further interview in October.”

From there he summarized the entire encounter, “I was arrested at an airport like a terrorist, locked in a cell like a criminal, taken to hospital because the stress nearly killed me, and banned from speaking online—all because I made jokes that upset some psychotic crossdressers.”

“To me, this proves one thing beyond doubt: the UK has become a country that is hostile to freedom of speech, hostile to women, and far too accommodating to the demands of violent, entitled, abusive men who have turned the police into their personal goon squad,” he added.

In a subsequent post to his Substack, Linehan shared audio of him being arrested at Heathrow.

NEXT: Elon Musk Theorizes That Demonizing White Males Is Pushing Them To Embrace Gender Ideology