Father Chris Alar, the host of Living Divine Mercy on EWTN and the Provincial Superior of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Mercy Province of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, recently shared his belief on why he believes that cultural relativism is “the root of all evil.”

In an interview with Matt Fradd on his YouTube channel, Father Alar said, “Cultural relativism is, in my opinion, the root of all evil because you’re god.”

“‘Don’t tell me your truth. I have my truth. Don’t push your quote unquote morals on me. You want to believe that’s fine for you. I have my own belief.’ The problem is you can’t pick and choose objective moral truth. There’s one objective moral truth,” he said. “There’s only one. You can’t have conflicting beliefs and have them all be objective moral truth. You can’t. There’s only one truth.”

READ: Salt Lake City And Boise Defy State Laws And Adopt Pride Flags As Official City Flags

Fradd then noted that if someone claimed that racism was okay, people would rightly disagree with it, but they would be uninterested in finding an ontological basis to support it.

Father Alar responded, “You’re right because people do believe in some sense that there is objective moral truth and like a good example you just said is racism. Well, if you think that’s right, because everybody knows that’s right, what’s then to say that taking a life in the womb isn’t also under that category? That it is an objective moral truth. That that’s a life.”

“Even Blackmun, the majority opinion in Roe v. Wade, says if it’s ever determined that the fetus is a human person then the entire case for this decision crumbles. He said that. It wasn’t much later in 1981 that the Senate Judiciary Committee determined through massive studies and testimonies of scientists and doctors that life began at conception. … The very thing that he admitted would crumble the case has been proven that life, that the fetus is a human person. So why haven’t we now gone back and said that crumbles [it]? It is objective moral truth that the human fetus is a person,” he concluded.

What do you make of Father Alar’s comments?

NEXT: Mike Lee Introduces Bill To Ban Pornography And Clearly Define Obscenity