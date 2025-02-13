Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 13, 2025

This is what happens when you hire woke idiots - they will stab you in the back to defend some random thot accusing you of SA. It's good that he's suing her. These are serious accusations that ruin a man's career. Johnny Depp had to prove his innocence in court and he's still semi-cancelled from Hollywood.

Bob Jacobs
Feb 17, 2025

As someone who's been subscribed do Daniel for literal years, I can't wait for this to get no attention from the anti-feminists if he's proven wrong, and all the attention from the anti-feminists if he's proven right.

