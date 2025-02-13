Fantasy News Booktuber Daniel Greene has responded to sexual assault allegations by Naomi King with a short video promising a lawsuit. Meanwhile, his Discord moderators are banning anyone voicing support of Greene.

Naomi King dropped a bombshell video yesterday detailing sexual assault allegations against YouTube fantasy book influencer Daniel Greene. It was a thirty-four-minute video that went over a cease and desist letter his lawyer allegedly wrote to her in 2023, not only bringing her accusation to light but also another based on a screenshot from 2016.

Immediately, long-time collaborators with the BookTuber began to turn o him, posting their virtue signaling almost immediately. This included the One Piece Podcast, Dragonmount, and BookTube collaborator, Merphy Napier.

They weren’t the only people who posted to cancel Greene from his online empire. His Discord moderation team immediately turned on him to rebrand his Discord server “SFF Central” to distance themselves from Greene and become a generic science fiction and fantasy server.

Another day later, the server had once again rebranded itself to Brief Book Respite. The Discord server is not currently allowing new members to join.

Yesterday, Daniel Greene issued a statement on Naomi King via YouTube in a one-minute short video, saying, “My name is Daniel Greene. This is an important response to many false allegations made against me by Naomi King of alleged sexual assault, a campaign launched on YouTube and more.”

“Let me be clear. I had consensual sex with Naomi King. Yes, it was an affair, that my then girlfriend and now fiancée took several years to move on from. I also have clear and convincing evidence to prove everything was consensual.”

“Myself and my team are now planning to sue Naomi King in a court of law. The communication Naomi King has inaccurately used against me online has greatly damaged me and others to date. I also have many other pieces of evidence which prove my innocence. Look for more communication from me based on truth and fact in the near future.”

“Naomi King took time to launch a campaign against me, and I will need time to communicate my truth as well. More soon. Thank you,” he concluded.

When this video dropped, several of his fans took to the Discord server to defend Greene. They found they were getting banned by his moderators for mentioning him positively.

One user posted, “I got banned from Daniel Greene’s discord server for saying I believe Daniel Greene.”

Another posted, “Dude, his server’s going crazy. The mods are bannig anyone that wants to hear Daniel’s side of the story and have thrown him under the bus. It’s full on 1984 in there. They’ve full on taken over the server it’s now full of virtu signallers that hunt you down if you so much as hint at wanting to hear what Daniel said.”

On top of this, the Discord moderators announced a link to donate money to send to support Naomi King’s legal efforts against Greene. User Gazi posted the link to a PayPal related to King saying, “I highly encourage you all to support them, both with comments as well as any donation you can spare.”

It seems that Daniel Greene’s past feminism and social justice support is not garnering him any support with the community he fostered through BookTube. Fantasy News is in trouble and this drama is only getting started.

What do you think of Daniel Greene’s response and his Discord mods declaring war against him? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative science fiction story with thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon! On Sale Now For Only 99 cents!

NEXT: Vox Day: My 10 Favorite Japanese Novels