The Naomi King and Fantasy BookTuber Daniel Greene saga took an unexpected turn this morning as King recorded an apology video (not to Greene), and Greene took clips of King’s own words to make a video to vindicate himself.

The first video came early in the hours of the morning Pacific time, with King apologizing, not to Greene, but to survivors of sexual assault. She admits that her second video makes it seem like assault is trivialized and

“I hurt so many people, it was not my intent. I genuinely thought I was doing something good,” King says in a new three-minute video on the topic.

She keeps going saying, “I am not okay with my behavior. It’s really gross. I agree with your comments and I am going to take a step back and reflect. I don’t like this version of me. So I’m going to put an end to this and I’m going to acknowledge my faults.”

She concludes, “I stand by trauma, but I don’t stand by my behavior. I am so sorry.”

It’s clear she’s disturbed mentally even though she also says she doesn’t want to blame mental illness, but admitted drug use and borderline prostitution situations clearly corrupt a soul in sinful behaviors that caused this all to occur. Despite her profuse apologies, she didn’t apologize directly to Greene.

Four hours afterward, Greene released his own video, acknowledging she took her pieces down, clipped herself without context from private videos she’d sent to him and his fiancé in 2023 intentionally, and even showed evidence that it was a consensual relationship in her videos. He began, “Naomi King explicitly states the relationship was consensual.”

Greene then presents twenty minutes of evidence, logically organized, including a clip where King is going into a rant saying “I wish I could take it all back, it was not worth losing what we had. I wish I’d never gone to Vegas.”

In the clip, it’s clear King wanted a relationship with Greene, but he couldn’t have one, and he enacted this entire scenario for revenge.

He also says he was not keeping tabs on King, but it was very clear he saw how crazy she could be. He says he had blocked her on multiple platforms but kept receiving messages from her and one of her friends.

“When Naomi had contacted my stalker, Madison, that is when I decided to seek legal counsel,” he elaborates as to the timing of his evidence gathering.

King’s original videos were apparently clipped together from old videos she’d since deleted, which Greene says she even uses drive links that she’s shown, and he speculates she must have thought he and his lawyers didn’t have copies of the full videos that she clipped out the context to make it look like Greene had forced himself on her.

Greene’s video also has commentary from his fiancé to explain situations and how King relentlessly contacted her. His fiancé also claims she’s a survivor of sexual assault, escalating the situation further. In her segment, she refers to the situation as a “consensual affair.”

Throughout Greene’s video, he still refers to King as “they” and “them,” encouraging her mentally disordered lifestyle even as he is pointing out her problems. If Greene wanted to make a difference, he would need to rightly refer to the woman as “she” as she is not a plural person.

Greene also admits to taking drugs with King in the video. He also confirms again that he had a fornicating affair with King, cheating on his then-girlfriend in the situation. He goes into graphic detail about the situation much like she did in her videos, clearly not repentant in the way he’s acted, saying, “Both of us felt bad.”

He further uses virtue signals in the video, saying, “I am bisexual,” to try to appeal to the woke crowd. When referencing his fiance he said, “she has told me it’s okay for me to seek sexual relations with a man but not with a woman.”

The video continues showing again this was not some sexual assault situation, but it’s still something disgusting for everyone involved.

