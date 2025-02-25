Forgotten Realms author R.A. Salvatore joins Dragonlance co-creator Tracy Hickman in a full slate of Trump derangement on Facebook as the fantasy authors can’t seem to focus on anything other than the new administration.

In the 80s and 90s, one couldn’t walk into a bookstore fantasy section without seeing books by Tracy Hickman or R.A. Salvatore. Many bookstores had a full shelf of Dungeons & Dragons tie-in fantasy dedicated to the subgenre, and fans were delighted in rapid-release offerings akin to many of their pulp predecessors in fantasy fiction.

In recent years, however, these writers have become completely political, and both of these gentlemen seem to be unable to talk about anything but lambasting President Donald Trump on their Facebook pages.

It’s a sad state of affairs since Dungeons & Dragons has gone so woke in recent iterations, causing the playerbase that loved their books in the first place to abandon the game and settings they loved growing up. One would think the authors who created the worlds would see how wokeism has slowly corroded fantasy as a genre and stood with their audiences.

R.A. Salvatore is famous for creating the character Drizzt for this novels. His entire Facebook feed seems to be just derangement about politics.

A recent post has him acting as if democracy died, oddly, because people voted for the current administration in an act of democracy, “Never did I imagine the speed of this post-WWII shift in world order. The price of eggs was the price of democracy, I guess. The new alliance of nations will not include the USA.”

He then slams Trump for shutting down EV Chargers at Federal Buildings, which allow people to freely use the government resources to charge cars (electricity the government has to pay for), saying in a bizarre thoughtless post, “So, if they’re really interested in cutting costs, why would Trump shut down the EV chargers at Federal Buildings?8,000 of them. Paid for by taxpayers. The public and employees who use them PAY for it - as in, the chargers recoup money for the government. Government EVs, which we paid for and which are far cheaper to operate, are reportedly going to be sold off. It’s all just spite. And wink winks to oil companies. None of this is for us.”

It's odd because he’ll also in the same breath lambast Elon Musk, who would benefit the most from E.V. chargers with his Tesla corporation. He also reposted falsehoods saying D.O.G.E. hasn’t found a shred of fraud.

All of these come within a 24-hour span as his derangement can go back even further for those who care to peruse. It clutters his feed nearly every single day, with fantasy fans probably wondering where Forgotten Realms went.

Dragonlance co-creator Tracy Hickman waded in on one of R.A. Salvatore’s rants, calling him “one of the smartest people I know.”

But if one looks at Hickman’s feed, it’s even more unhinged than Salvatore about the new administration. Odd, because Hickman used to have a reputation for being conservative in the industry.

In a bizarre post on Pete Hegseth, he blames white privilege for General Brown’s firing, saying, “Ah, white privilege asserts itself again…”

He also reposts boomer memes with lots of text ranting about Trump not being a king from Occupy Democrats, where he seems to source most of his misinformation.

These two fantasy authors seem to have lost the plot and gotten themselves stuck in outrage politics. Meanwhile, the fantasy industry is being overrun by ‘romanatasy’ as workerism runs rampant, destroying beloved properties like Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance that readers once loved.

What do you think of Tracy Hickman and R.A. Salvatore being full-on Trump deranged? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy great fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic D&D feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Dungeons & Dragons Markets "Glam" Bard In An Apparent Attempt To Get Taylor Swift Fans Into The Roleplaying Game