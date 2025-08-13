Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Aug 13

Wealth redistribution based on Equity of outcome VS compensation based on equal opportunity and Merrit.

This is your brain on communism! Fuckin fagget kikes!

Reply
Share
TJ's avatar
TJ
Aug 13

I agree that Audible screws authors over. On a side note, I’ve read a couple of Sullivan’s books. Good imagination and world building, but the story was very, very predictable. I haven’t had a desire to read any of his books since.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fandom Pulse and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture