Fantasy author John A. Douglas has a knack for going viral on X in a way few are able to do. Every month or so, he creates tweets that reach millions of people, and after criticizing Hideo Kojima for the design of the Metal Gear villain, Fat Man, he went viral again as he became a meme many dubbed “orc city.”

When he made a criticism of Hideo Kojima, John A. Douglas never expected to go so viral. Like many X users, he simply talks about topics that interest him, in this instance, the Metal Gear series, and gave his thoughts on the situation.

John A. Douglas pointed out how silly one of the villains was from the series, saying, “Whenever someone glazes Hideo Kojima, remember he once made a boss character that’s a lardass in a bomb disposal suit riding around on rollerblades and sipping wine from a wine glass with a straw. His name? Fat Man. ‘Genius’”

While accurate and entertaining, fans of the series quickly got mad about his analysis. One X user quoted Douglas, showing the beginning of his book, The Black Crown, saying, “This is how this guy's book starts,” with an excerpt showing the beginning of Douglas’s book, where it says, “The Orc City smoldered.”

The viral post drew the attention of pop culture critic, Razorfist, who pointed out how correct Douglas was about Metal Gear, saying, “..and this is the writing you're defending.,” along with an image that says “Die Hard-man.”

This then went viral, as people started making posts and memes about Orc City, intended to mock Douglas about his opening, though Douglas quickly embraced it himself and started posting memes about Orc City, which then took a life of its own as people posted hilarious content revolving around the concept of an Orc City.

Douglas’s The Black Crown fantasy book is an entertaining fantasy featuring a half-orc bastard as a protagonist, with mostly positive reviews on Amazon. However, once the avalanche of memes started, it was something hard to stop, especially as internet users love any excuse for orc-posting.

The concept of Orc City went so viral it earned a posting on Know Your Meme, where users detailed some of the funniest moments. While it started with people angrily posting about Douglas’s content, it then quickly became memes.

One woman said, ”I’m from Orc City and I say kill em all.”

Another took an image of Keanu Reeves as an orc saying “In Orc City, you can be anyone, anything if your body can pay the price.”

Anther made a meme of Anthony Bourdin, saying, "Once you've been to Orc City, you will never want to stop to beat the Elvish King to death with your bare hands."

On X the meme kept going viral, with one user posting, “We built Orc City! We built Orc City! We built Orc City with ROCKKK TROLLS”

Author Hans Schantz is convinced there are Orc Bot Farms going on X, saying, “I see the orc bot-farms are still busily denouncing John A. Douglas, this morning.”

As of this writing, Orc City's post is still going viral, featuring numerous hilarious concepts. What do you think of author John A. Douglas going viral with Orc City from his The Black Crown? Leave a comment and let us know.

