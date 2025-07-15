Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Jul 16

I think his concept is interesting, but fails the Twitter test. Most people DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY WANT. So the idea that they'll tell a machine is essentially a non-starter.

Reply
Share
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Jul 15

I'm not buying his Hollow Live AI prediction. Is it technologically feasible? Sure it is. But even the most ardent tech-fans will find it boring. Books aren't about having your own ideas and preferences echoed back at you, are they? The whole point is that they give you something new, unexpected, surprising, which the other humans - authors - transmit to you for your reflection. How can you surprise or educate yourself through AI generating for you your own wishes and ideas?

Even books that you like often contain segments that you find weaker, questionable, or you miss their point (and get it years later), etc. Sure, there will be some terminal consumers who will just be plugged into the Matrix and the AI will be feeding them their daily dose of low-effort self-regurgitated junk, but I would imagine it will mostly be people who don't bother with books in their current form anyway...

Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture