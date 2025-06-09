Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 9, 2025

Duh. Anybody who saw the trailers knows that this is another feminist M-She-U movie.

Reply
Share
George P Anderson's avatar
George P Anderson
Jun 10, 2025

Pascal has to be nice because he's not a good actor and needs others to make the She-movie watchable.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture