The plot to Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film has allegedly leaked.

Reddit user Accomplished-Fact453 shared the alleged leak to the LeaksAndRumors subreddit.

According to the user, the film opens with the line, “You all know the story.” It then shows “a brief montage of past battles, including the Fantastic Four fighting Mole Man and an action sequence with them fighting Red Ghost and his chimps.”

After this montage, it cuts to Sue Storm discovering she is pregnant. As the team prepares for the new baby, Shalla-Bal shows up with a warning. It’s unclear what this warning is. However, “the team decide to go into space after her, she takes them to Galactus who’s on a massive ship consuming a planet. Galactus agrees to spare Earth - but only in exchange for their child.”

The Fantastic Four refuse the deal and battle with Shalla-Bal. In the middle of the fight, Shalla-Bal “is thrown into a wormhole, where she experiences a month while only minutes pass for the team.”

In this month, the Fantastic Four are able to seemingly extricate themselves from the battle and Richards “creates a plan to teleport Earth away from Galactus.” However, Shalla-Bal “sabotages the teleportation tech” after she returns from the wormhole.

With their original plan thwarted, the Fantastic Four decided “to teleport Galactus himself away from Earth.”

From there, the alleged leak claims that Sue Storm, who is described as the leader of the team, “sacrifices herself to defeat Galactus, using all her powers to send him to a portal.” While she sacrifices herself, her son, Franklin, resurrects her.

Finally, it reveals a post-credit scene involving Doctor Doom kidnapping Franklin Richards. The leak states, “Sue is reading a book to Franklin. She gets up to grab another one. In the background, we hear the sound of a teleportation device activating. When she returns, she freezes. The book slips from her hand. Standing before her is a cloaked figure - Doctor Doom. We don't see his face, but his full body is visible beneath a silver cloak. In one hand, he holds his iconic mask (rendered in CGI); in the other, he carries an unconscious Franklin. Cut to black. ‘The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.’"

This post-credit scene was allegedly leaked at the end of May after a test screening for the film by scooper MyTimeToShineHello. According to SuperHeroHype, the scooper revealed that Sue Storm is reading to Franklin Richards, but after she gets up and returns she witnesses “Doctor Doom holding his mask and sitting next to Franklin.”

The official synopsis for the film states, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family-y—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The film arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

What do you make of this alleged plot leak?

